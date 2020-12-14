USD/CAD eyes retest of 1.2800 level amid heavy crude oil prices

- USD/CAD has jumped and set highs of the day around 1.2790 in recent trade.
- A combination of USD strength and weakness in crude oil prices has given the pair a lift.
USD/CAD, having hit lows beneath 1.2720 prior to the start of Monday’s US session, has reversed course sharply to the upside in recent trade and is now trading close to 1.2780 and is eyeing a test of last Friday’s 1.2792 high and the psychological 1.2800 level. As things stand, the pair trades with marginal gains of around 10 pips or 0.1%.
One factor pushing USD/CAD higher in recent trade has been a pickup in USD, which has recovered from fresh annual lows amid a combination of profit-taking and a few negative Covid-19 stories (London was confirmed to be going back into tier 3 lockdown this week amid concerns over rising cases and a new, more virulent Covid-19 strain, while the NYC Mayor threatened a return to full lockdown if cases continue to rise). Compounding recent loonie downside is also a drop in crude oil prices.
Covid-19 concerns weigh on crude
WTI dropped from highs of the day around $45.50 to briefly below the $46.00 level in recent trade. The complex initially started the day on the front foot in line with broader risk appetite (which was boosted by vaccine hopes after the FDA approved the Pfizer vaccine and Brexit hopes after talks were extended). However, the aforementioned negative Covid-19 stories seems to have weighed, as well as news earlier during the European morning that major Eurozone economies Germany and the Netherlands will both tightening economic restrictions into January.
Elsewhere, a few localised supply disruptions were reported over the weekend, with an explosion hitting a ship outside the Saudi Arabian port of Jeddah and a landslide damaging a pipeline carrying crude oil to Iran’s second-largest refinery. This news has not given crude oil a lasting lift, perhaps due to reports from the Iranian oil ministry that it is planning to increase production by almost 70% (to 4.5M barrels per day) next year if the incoming Biden Administration lifts the country’s export ban.
USD/CAD
|OvervieW
|Today last price
|1.2774
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|1.2768
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2947
|Daily SMA50
|1.308
|Daily SMA100
|1.3162
|Daily SMA200
|1.3502
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2793
|Previous Daily Low
|1.272
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2833
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2707
|Previous Monthly High
|1.337
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2923
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2765
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2748
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2728
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2687
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2655
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2801
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2833
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2874
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD jumps beyond 1.34 amid Brexit optimism
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3450 amid chatter of an imminent trade deal between the EU and the UK. London’s lockdown and mixed UK employment figures cap.
EUR/USD bounces off the lows amid fresh vaccine optimism
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.2150 after dipping earlier. The FDA is nearing approval of the Moderna vaccine and the European regulator brought forward its process to approve the Pfizer jab to Monday. Brexit and US stimulus headlines are eyed.
XAU/USD jumps to multi-day tops, around $1855 region
Gold built on its intraday positive move and shot to near one-week tops, around the $1855 region during the early North American session.
Big events this week, what does it mean for FX?
The last full trading week for 2020 will be a busy one. There are four central bank meetings, December PMIs, employment and consumer spending reports from many countries on the calendar. With that in mind, the main focus will still be on the US dollar.
WTI battles $47 after IEA lowers 2020 global demand forecast by 50K bpd
In the latest monthly oil market report, the International Energy Agency (IEA) revised down its global demand forecast by 50,000 barrels per day (bpd). WTI failed to react to the downward revision to the demand outlook, keeping its range around the $47 mark, almost unchanged on the day.