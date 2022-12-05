- USD/CAD is at a make or a break near the round-levels support of 1.3400.
- Upbeat US Nonfarm Payrolls have failed to provide a cushion to the US Dollar.
- The Bank of Canada is set to hike its interest rates by 50 bps consecutively for the second time.
- USD/CAD is expected to deliver more losses on a breakdown of the Ascending Triangle pattern.
USD/CAD has witnessed a sheer downside after surrendering the critical support of 1.3442 in the Asian session. The loonie asset has dropped firmly below the round-level support of 1.3400 in the Tokyo session as a significant improvement in risk appetite has impacted the US Dollar.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has turned sideways after registering a fresh five-month low at 104.14. The USD Index is expected to extend its losses ahead as the risk-on impulse has strengthened dramatically. The US Dollar is facing immense pressure as the Federal Reserve (Fed) is shifting its mindset towards a slow rate hike culture to safeguard the United States economy from financial risks. S&P500 futures are displaying a lackluster performance as investors are awaiting the release of US ISM Services PMI data for fresh impetus.
Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury yields have recovered firmly to near 3.53% on upbeat US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data. Also, hawkish commentary from the Federal Reserve policymaker about interest rate peak has weakened US Treasury bonds. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Friday, "We are probably going to have a slightly higher peak to Fed policy rate even as we slow pace of rate hikes," reported Reuters.
Upbeat US Nonfarm Payrolls failed to provide cushion to the US Dollar
Markets participants were expecting that only better-than-projected US labor market data could add life to the US Dollar. The Greenback has been facing immense pressure from investors after Federal Reserve policymakers started sounding ‘less hawkish’ on interest rate guidance. On the labor front, the United States economy added 261K fresh jobs against the projections of 200K. The jobless rate remained unchanged at 3.7%.
The catalyst that could support the US Dollar ahead is the improvement in Average earnings data. The labor cost index has improved to 5.1%. Robust labor demand along with higher wage rates possess the capability of accelerating inflation as higher wages would force households to more spending on durables. This could refresh troubles for Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell.
Recovery in oil prices and upbeat Canadian employment data supported the Canadian Dollar
The Canadian Dollar has been supported by a recovery in oil prices and better-than-projected payroll data. Oil prices recovered sharply amid multiple tailwinds. Easing lockdown curbs in China and upbeats US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data strengthened global economic projections. It is worth noting that Canada is a leading oil exporter to the United States economy and solid oil prices support the Canadian Dollar.
The Canadian economy added 10.1K jobs in November vs. the projections of 5K. Also, the Unemployment Rate has eased to 5.1% against the projections of 5.3%. This is going to delight the Bank of Canada (BOC) to announce a higher rate hike in its mission of bringing price stability.
Bank of Canada is set to hike interest rates further
Canada’s inflation rate remained unchanged in October at 6.9%, which indicates that the Bank of Canada is required to continue its policy tightening measures further to curtail inflationary pressures. In October’s monetary policy, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem hiked interest rates by 50 basis points (bps). As per the estimates from CIBC, the Canada central bank will continue its 50 bps rate hike regime. Analysts at CIBC point out that the Bank of Canada will increase rates by 50 bps on Wednesday, before pausing in 2023.
A 50 bps rate hike by the Bank of Canada will accelerate the interest rate to 4.25%. This is going to widen the BOC-Fed policy divergence, which is impacting the Loonie asset for now.
USD/CAD technical outlook
USD/CAD is at a make or a break near the edge of the upward-sloping trendline of the Ascending Triangle chart pattern on a four-hour scale. The upward-sloping trendline of the chart pattern is placed from November 16 low at 1.3228 while the horizontal resistance is plotted from November 10 high at 1.3571.
The Loonie asset has dropped below the 50-and 200-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 1.3436 and 1.3459 respectively, which indicates that the short-term and long-term trend is bearish.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is hovering around 40.00. A breakdown of the same will trigger a bearish momentum.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3405
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0060
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.45
|Today daily open
|1.3465
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.34
|Daily SMA50
|1.3574
|Daily SMA100
|1.3294
|Daily SMA200
|1.3029
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3521
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3421
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3646
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3381
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3808
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3226
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3483
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3459
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3417
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3369
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3316
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3517
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.357
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3618
