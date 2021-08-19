USD/CAD eyes 1.2800 as WTI tumbles over 3% amid risk-off mood

- USD/CAD extends a four-day uptrend, as bulls remain unstoppable.
- WTI slides amid covid-led demand concerns, risk-aversion.
- Dollar’s strength on taper talks adds to USD/CAD’s upsurge.
USD/CAD is off the monthly highs but remains strongly bid above 1.2700 amid a sell-off in WTI prices and the relentless rise in the US dollar across the board.
The greenback is trading close to the highest levels in nine months across its main competitors, courtesy of the July Fed meeting’s minutes, which revealed that the US central bank is preparing to scale back its bond-buying programme before the end of this year.
Meanwhile, the Canadian dollar remains undermined by the 4% sell-off in WTI prices amid demand concerns. The rapid spread of the Delta coronavirus cases worldwide alongside fresh lockdowns have reignited the global growth concerns, in turn weighing on the prospects of oil demand.
Looking forward, if the risk-aversion extends into the American session, then the safe-haven dollar could see a fresh leg higher, reviving the buying interest around USD/CAD and driving the rates towards 1.2800.
USD/CAD: Technical outlook
The daily chart shows that an impending bull cross points more gains ahead for USD/CAD. The 21-Daily Moving Average (DMA) is on the verge of cutting the 200-DMA from below, which would confirm the bullish crossover.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) points north, well above the midline, suggesting that there is more room to the upside.
The bulls see the next resistance at 1.2807, the July 19 high, if the daily high gives way. Alternatively, daily lows of 1.2641 is the level to beat for the bears.
USD/CAD: Daily chart
USD/CAD: Additional levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2746
|Today Daily Change
|0.0087
|Today Daily Change %
|0.69
|Today daily open
|1.2659
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2544
|Daily SMA50
|1.2459
|Daily SMA100
|1.237
|Daily SMA200
|1.2558
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2663
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2598
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2589
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2489
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2808
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2303
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2638
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2623
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2618
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2576
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2553
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2682
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2705
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2747
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured near 9-month lows after Fed minutes
EUR/USD remains under pressure below 1.17, trading at the lowest since November 2020. The dollar is gaining ground after the Fed\s meeting minutes signaled tapering of its bond-buying scheme is on the agenda. Worries about covid are also weighing on sentiment.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.37 on dollar strength
GBP/USD has extended its falls below 1.37, hitting a four-week low. after the Fed's minutes pointed to tapering. Worries that the BOE may have to delay tightening due to low inflation and rising covid cases are weighing on sterling.
XAU/USD faces a wall of resistances on its way to $1800
Gold price rebounds from the Fed minutes-led sell-off to $1775. Risk-off mood weighs heavily on US yields, which drag the dollar lower. Downside potential for XAU/USD seems limited amid COVID-19 woes.
BTC retraces temporarily, taking major altcoins with it
Bitcoin price has slid deep into the newly formed demand zone where it is searching out stable ground for a trend reversal. This move has pushed many but not all altcoins into a momentary downtrend. Investors can expect this descent to transform into an upswing soon.
Fed July Minutes: Tapering is a rate hike
Minutes of July 27-28 FOMC advance taper discussion. Credit market response shows caution, yields stable. Equities fall hard on rate fears, dollar gains on safety. July Retail Sales and Aug Consumer Sentiment may delay implementation.