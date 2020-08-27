USD/CAD extends the bounce above 1.3150, eyes on Powell, WTI

- USD/CAD bounces in sync with the US dollar amid quiet trading.
- Consolidation in WTI fails to offer support to the CAD bulls.
- Hurricane Laura updates and Fed Powell’s speech in focus.
The USD/CAD pair sees a range breakout above the 1.3150 level, having consolidated below the latter for the most part of the Asian session this Thursday.
The spot found support at 1.3130 on a couple of occasions, which prompted a bounce-back above the midpoint of the 1.31 handle.
The fresh leg up in the major can be attributed to a broad-based US dollar rebound, as the US Treasury yields recover losses after the overnight slump. The greenback also draws support from the upbeat US Durable Goods data while a cautious market mood ahead of the crucial Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech also lifts the haven bids for the buck.
Meanwhile, a phase of consolidation seen in the US oil (WTI) fails to cheer the CAD bulls, collaborating with the pair’s bounce. WTI rose to fresh five-month highs of $43.77 on Wednesday on reports that the alert for Hurricane Laura is raised to Category 4 while anticipating that the storm could surpass Hurricane Katrina that occurred in 2015.
Looking ahead, the upside in the spot appears elusive, as the dovish Fed expectations combined with growing concerns over Hurricane Laura will drag the black gold lower. Powell is widely expected to hint at adopting a new monetary policy framework to boost the inflationary pressures, which could render dollar negative.
WTI prices could resume its rally, as the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) cautions that the extremely dangerous Hurricane Laura makes landfall near Cameron Louisiana.
USD/CAD Technical levels
“A clear break of 1.3130 signals the pair’s drop to 1.3015, considering the difference between the extreme low and high marked within the pattern, January 09 high near 1.3100 may offer intermediate halt during the fall. On the flipside, 1.3160 and 1.3200 can entertain the short-term buyers, if any, ahead of challenging the sentiment by 100-bar SMA level near 1.3245,” FXStreet’s Analyst Anil Panchal explained.
USD/CAD Additional levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3160
|Today Daily Change
|0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|1.3144
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3269
|Daily SMA50
|1.3432
|Daily SMA100
|1.3651
|Daily SMA200
|1.353
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3205
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3132
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3265
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3133
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3646
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3331
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.316
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3177
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3116
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3088
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3043
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3189
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3234
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3262
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD experiences calm before Powell's storm
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1850, awaiting Fed Chair Powell's critical Jackson Hole speech. The Fed may adopt a looser policy on inflation, potentially weakening the dollar. US data is also of interest.
GBP/USD battles 1.3200 amid cautious optimism, Jackson Hole eyed
GBP/USD is holding onto gains around 1.32 as Fed Chair Powell's speech at the virtual Jackson Hole Symposium is awaited. The resignation of EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan may delay Brexit talks.
XAU/USD trades with modest losses, around $1945-40 region
Gold edged lower on Thursday and eroded a part of the previous day’s positive move. The downtick lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and is likely to remain limited.
Forex Today: Markets to rock on Powell's speech as coronavirus news provide hope, hurricane eyed
Currencies are experiencing the "calm before the storm" ahead of Powell's speech. He may introduce a looser longer-term framework that may weigh on the dollar. Hurricane Laura, coronavirus headlines and two 'US figures are eyed.
WTI consolidates recent gains near 25-week high above $43.50
WTI bulls catch a breather after rising to $43.86, the highest levels since early-March. The energy benchmark refreshed the multi-week high the previous day after weekly inventories from the EIA marked an extra drop than -3.694M forecast.