USD/CAD extends the bounce above 1.3150, eyes on Powell, WTI

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta

  • USD/CAD bounces in sync with the US dollar amid quiet trading.
  • Consolidation in WTI fails to offer support to the CAD bulls.
  • Hurricane Laura updates and Fed Powell’s speech in focus.

The USD/CAD pair sees a range breakout above the 1.3150 level, having consolidated below the latter for the most part of the Asian session this Thursday.

The spot found support at 1.3130 on a couple of occasions, which prompted a bounce-back above the midpoint of the 1.31 handle.

The fresh leg up in the major can be attributed to a broad-based US dollar rebound, as the US Treasury yields recover losses after the overnight slump. The greenback also draws support from the upbeat US Durable Goods data while a cautious market mood ahead of the crucial Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech also lifts the haven bids for the buck.

Meanwhile, a phase of consolidation seen in the US oil (WTI) fails to cheer the CAD bulls, collaborating with the pair’s bounce. WTI rose to fresh five-month highs of $43.77 on Wednesday on reports that the alert for Hurricane Laura is raised to Category 4 while anticipating that the storm could surpass Hurricane Katrina that occurred in 2015.

Looking ahead, the upside in the spot appears elusive, as the dovish Fed expectations combined with growing concerns over Hurricane Laura will drag the black gold lower. Powell is widely expected to hint at adopting a new monetary policy framework to boost the inflationary pressures, which could render dollar negative.

WTI prices could resume its rally, as the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) cautions that the extremely dangerous Hurricane Laura makes landfall near Cameron Louisiana.

USD/CAD Technical levels

“A clear break of 1.3130 signals the pair’s drop to 1.3015, considering the difference between the extreme low and high marked within the pattern, January 09 high near 1.3100 may offer intermediate halt during the fall. On the flipside, 1.3160 and 1.3200 can entertain the short-term buyers, if any, ahead of challenging the sentiment by 100-bar SMA level near 1.3245,” FXStreet’s Analyst Anil Panchal explained.

USD/CAD Additional levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3160
Today Daily Change 0.0022
Today Daily Change % 0.17
Today daily open 1.3144
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3269
Daily SMA50 1.3432
Daily SMA100 1.3651
Daily SMA200 1.353
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3205
Previous Daily Low 1.3132
Previous Weekly High 1.3265
Previous Weekly Low 1.3133
Previous Monthly High 1.3646
Previous Monthly Low 1.3331
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.316
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3177
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3116
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3088
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3043
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3189
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3234
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3262

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD experiences calm before Powell's storm

EUR/USD experiences calm before Powell's storm

EUR/USD is trading below 1.1850, awaiting Fed Chair Powell's critical Jackson Hole speech. The Fed may adopt a looser policy on inflation, potentially weakening the dollar. US data is also of interest. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD battles 1.3200 amid cautious optimism, Jackson Hole eyed

GBP/USD battles 1.3200 amid cautious optimism, Jackson Hole eyed

GBP/USD is holding onto gains around 1.32 as Fed Chair Powell's speech at the virtual Jackson Hole Symposium is awaited. The resignation of EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan may delay Brexit talks.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD trades with modest losses, around $1945-40 region

XAU/USD trades with modest losses, around $1945-40 region

Gold edged lower on Thursday and eroded a part of the previous day’s positive move. The downtick lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and is likely to remain limited. 

Gold News

Forex Today: Markets to rock on Powell's speech as coronavirus news provide hope, hurricane eyed

Forex Today: Markets to rock on Powell's speech as coronavirus news provide hope, hurricane eyed

Currencies are experiencing the "calm before the storm" ahead of Powell's speech. He may introduce a looser longer-term framework that may weigh on the dollar. Hurricane Laura, coronavirus headlines and two 'US figures are eyed. 

Read more

WTI consolidates recent gains near 25-week high above $43.50

WTI consolidates recent gains near 25-week high above $43.50

WTI bulls catch a breather after rising to $43.86, the highest levels since early-March. The energy benchmark refreshed the multi-week high the previous day after weekly inventories from the EIA marked an extra drop than -3.694M forecast. 

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures