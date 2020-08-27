USD/CAD extends sideways grind near mid-1.3100s as focus shifts to Jackson Hole summit

- USD/CAD struggles to find direction, stays near 1.3150.
- US Dollar Index posts small daily gains above 93.00.
- FOMC Chairman Powell and BoC Governor Macklem to speak at Jackson Hole Symposium.
After climbing above 1.3200 on Monday, the USD/CAD pair came under pressure and closed the previous to trading days in the negative territory and touched its lowest level since January at 1.3130. Ahead of key events on Thursday, the pair is trading with modest daily gains near 1.3150.
Calm before the storm
At 1310 GMT, FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver his opening remarks at the Jackson Hole Symposium. Later in the day, Bank of Canada (BoC) Governor Tiff Macklem will be speaking at the same summit at 1515 GMT.
Additionally, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release its second estimate of the second-quarter GDP and the US Department of Labor will publish its weekly Initial Jobless Claims data, which is expected to stay around 1 million for the week ending August 22nd. At the moment, the US Dollar Index is up 0.2% on a daily basis at 93.08.
Commenting on the potential impact of Powell's speech on USD/CAD, “USD/CAD is likely to hold to a 1.30-1.35 range into year’s end, though medium-term risks building for a period of sub-1.30 trade," said Westpac analysts. "A Fed shift to average inflation targeting likely to trigger another leg lower in the USD and global prospects continuing to firm.”
Meanwhile, crude oil prices remain on the back foot, making it difficult for the commodity-related loonie to gather strength against its rivals. After rising to its highest level since early March at $43.75, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) turned south on Thursday and was last seen losing around 1% on the day near $43.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3153
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|1.3144
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3269
|Daily SMA50
|1.3432
|Daily SMA100
|1.3651
|Daily SMA200
|1.353
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3205
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3132
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3265
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3133
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3646
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3331
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.316
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3177
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3116
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3088
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3043
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3189
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3234
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3262
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD accelerates slide before Powell's storm
EUR/USD is struggling to retain 1.1800, awaiting Fed Chair Powell's critical Jackson Hole speech. The Fed may adopt a looser policy on inflation, potentially weakening the dollar. US data is also of interest.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.3200 amid renewed dollar’s strength, Jackson Hole eyed
GBP/USD turned negative as the dollar found strength ahead of Fed Chair Powell's speech at the virtual Jackson Hole Symposium is awaited. The resignation of EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan may delay Brexit talks.
XAU/USD trades with modest losses, around $1945-40 region
Gold edged lower on Thursday and eroded a part of the previous day’s positive move. The downtick lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and is likely to remain limited.
Forex Today: Markets to rock on Powell's speech as coronavirus news provide hope, hurricane eyed
Currencies are experiencing the "calm before the storm" ahead of Powell's speech. He may introduce a looser longer-term framework that may weigh on the dollar. Hurricane Laura, coronavirus headlines and two 'US figures are eyed.
WTI consolidates recent gains near 25-week high above $43.50
WTI bulls catch a breather after rising to $43.86, the highest levels since early-March. The energy benchmark refreshed the multi-week high the previous day after weekly inventories from the EIA marked an extra drop than -3.694M forecast.