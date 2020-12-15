USD/CAD extends sideways grind around 1.2760 ahead of mid-tier data releases

- USD/CAD is moving up and down in a narrow band.
- Wtı trades flat on the day near $47.
- US Dollar Index stays quiet around 90.60 on Tuesday.
The USD/CAD edged lower toward 1.2700 on Monday but erased the majority of its daily losses to close little changed at 1.2760. On Tuesday, USD/CAD is struggling to determine its next short-term direction in the absence of significant market drivers. As of writing, the pair was flat on the day at 1.2758.
Oil rally loses momentum
Rising crude oil prices at the start of the week helped the commodity-related CAD find demand. However, OPEC's dismal energy demand recovery outlook caused the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) to turn south in the second half of the day on Monday and allowed USD/CAD to stage a rebound. On Tuesday, the WTI is virtually unchanged on a daily basis around $47, failing to provide a directional clue to USD/CAD.
In the meantime, the risk-positive market environment, as mirrored by rising global equity indexes, is forcing the greenback to stay quiet against its rivals. At the moment, the US Dollar Index is posting small daily losses around 90.60.
Later in the day, Manufacturing Sales and Housing Starts data will be featured in the Canadian economic docket. At 1930 GMT, Bank of Canada (BoC) Governor Tiff Macklem is scheduled to deliver a speech. On the other hand, the US Federal Reserve will release Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization figures.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2753
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|1.276
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.293
|Daily SMA50
|1.307
|Daily SMA100
|1.3156
|Daily SMA200
|1.3497
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.279
|Previous Daily Low
|1.272
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2833
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2707
|Previous Monthly High
|1.337
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2923
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2763
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2747
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2723
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2687
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2654
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2793
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2826
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2863
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD jumps beyond 1.34 amid Brexit optimism
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3450 amid chatter of an imminent trade deal between the EU and the UK. London’s lockdown and mixed UK employment figures cap.
EUR/USD bounces off the lows amid fresh vaccine optimism
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.2150 after dipping earlier. The FDA is nearing approval of the Moderna vaccine and the European regulator brought forward its process to approve the Pfizer jab to Monday. Brexit and US stimulus headlines are eyed.
XAU/USD jumps to multi-day tops, around $1855 region
Gold built on its intraday positive move and shot to near one-week tops, around the $1855 region during the early North American session.
Big events this week, what does it mean for FX?
The last full trading week for 2020 will be a busy one. There are four central bank meetings, December PMIs, employment and consumer spending reports from many countries on the calendar. With that in mind, the main focus will still be on the US dollar.
WTI battles $47 after IEA lowers 2020 global demand forecast by 50K bpd
In the latest monthly oil market report, the International Energy Agency (IEA) revised down its global demand forecast by 50,000 barrels per day (bpd). WTI failed to react to the downward revision to the demand outlook, keeping its range around the $47 mark, almost unchanged on the day.