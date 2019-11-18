USD/CAD extends sideways grind above 1.3200 as oil rally loses steam

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • WTI consolidates last Friday's gains, trades above $57.
  • US Dollar Index posts modest losses on Monday.
  • American session is likely to be quiet in absence of significant data releases.

The USD/CAD pair closed the previous week virtually unchanged above the 1.3200 handle and is having a difficult time setting its next short-term direction as the lack of fundamental drivers force investors to remain on the sidelines. As of writing, the pair was flat on the day at 1.3220.

After moving sideways near the 1.3250 mark on Friday, a sharp increase witnessed in crude oil prices allowed the commodity-related CAD to gather strength against the USD. The barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained more than 1.5% on Friday before going into a consolidation phase on Monday. As of writing, the barrel of WTI was down 0.45% on the day at $57.50.

USD awaits FOMC meeting minutes

On the other hand, the US Dollar Index is registering small losses below the 98 thresholds on Monday, allowing the pair to stay directionless despite the uninspiring performance of crude oil. There won't be any macroeconomic data releases in the remainder of the day and the pair is likely to stay quiet.

On Wednesday, inflation report from Canada and the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) October meeting minutes could cause the pair's volatility to increase.

Previewing the FOMC event, "We anticipate discussions to touch upon what "material reassessment" of the outlook would lead the FOMC to shift its policy stance," said TD Securities analysts. "The minutes may also provide further insights into the Framework Review debate."

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3223
Today Daily Change -0.0004
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 1.3227
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3154
Daily SMA50 1.3209
Daily SMA100 1.3201
Daily SMA200 1.3277
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3254
Previous Daily Low 1.3216
Previous Weekly High 1.3272
Previous Weekly Low 1.3212
Previous Monthly High 1.3349
Previous Monthly Low 1.3042
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3231
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.324
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3211
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3195
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3173
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3249
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3271
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3287

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD advances above 1.1050 amid trade optimism

EUR/USD advances above 1.1050 amid trade optimism

EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, extending its gains. The US and China held high-level talks over the weekend and hailed them as "constructive." Several ECB members speak today.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends gains to 1.2950 amid election speculation

GBP/USD extends gains to 1.2950 amid election speculation

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2950, extending its gains. The Conservatives have been extending their gains in polls. PM Johnson and opposition leader Corbyn will address a business conference today.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: extra gains expected above the 200-day SMA

USD/JPY: extra gains expected above the 200-day SMA

USD/JPY is flirting with the 200-day SMA near 109.00. Markets’ attention remains on the trade front. Risk-on sentiment continues to favour JPY-selling.

USD/JPY News

Gold slides to 3-day low, around $1460 region

Gold slides to 3-day low, around $1460 region

Gold edged lower through the early European session on Monday and is currently placed at multi-day lows, around the $1460 region.

Gold News

Economic Entrails in the Week Ahead

Economic Entrails in the Week Ahead

The exaggeration of the significance of a few data points led many observers to posit a synchronized global economic rebound.  Disappointing data from China, Japan, and Australia last week suggested that the Asia Pacific region is not experiencing it. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures