USD/CAD extends recovery above 1.3650 as DXY recovers losses, BOC policy eyed

- USD/CAD has accelerated to near 1.3680 amid a stellar recovery in the DXY.
- The 10-year US Treasury yields have extended their losses to near 4.17% amid soaring market mood.
- The BOC may trim the extent of the rate hike to 50 bps this week.
The USD/CAD pair sensed buying interest after dropping to near the round-level support of 1.3600 in early Tokyo. The loonie bulls have retreated after the US dollar index (DXY) defended the intervention rumors of the Bank of Japan (BOJ) recovered its entire intraday losses. The asset has extended its gains to near 1.3680.
The DXY has recaptured its intraday high at 112.26 and is expected to behave critically ahead as the returns on US government bonds have dropped sharply. The 10-year US Treasury yields have extended their losses by 4.17% after displaying jaw-dropping gains to near 4.34% on Friday. Market sentiment is extremely cheerful and S&P500 futures are holding their gains.
On Monday, the US S&P PMI data will be keenly watched. The Manufacturing PMI is expected to decline to 51.2 vs. the prior release of 52.0 while the Services PMI may drop to 49.2 from 49.3 reported earlier.
This week, the interest rate decision from the Bank of Canada (BOC) will determine the further direction of the asset. A Reuters poll on projections for BOC’s interest rate claims that BOC Governor Tiff Macklem will announce a rate hike of 50 basis points (bps). The extent of the rate hike seems lower than their current pace of hiking interest rates. It is worth noting that the headline inflation rate in Canada was recorded at 6.9% for September.
On the oil front, oil prices have dropped below the crucial support of $85.00 amid mounting global recession fears. In addition to the BOC, the BOJ and the European Central Bank (ECB) will announce their monetary policies. The BOJ may continue its ultra-loose stance while the ECB could tighten its monetary policy. An expectation of a fresh rate hike spell is weighing pressure on oil prices.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3676
|Today Daily Change
|0.0036
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26
|Today daily open
|1.364
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3724
|Daily SMA50
|1.3361
|Daily SMA100
|1.3122
|Daily SMA200
|1.2911
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3855
|Previous Daily Low
|1.363
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3885
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.363
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3838
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2954
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3716
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3769
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3562
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3483
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3337
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3787
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3933
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4012
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
