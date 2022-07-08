USD/CAD extends recovery above 1.3000 amid firmer DXY, investors await Employment data

- USD/CAD is attempting to balance above 1.3000 as DXY rebounds ahead of the US NFP.
- Lower employment generation by the Canadian economy may weigh pressure on loonie.
- The US Average Hours Earnings data will be of utmost importance.
The USD/CAD pair is aiming to establish comfortably above the psychological resistance of 1.3000 as the US dollar index (DXY) has performed strongly in the Asian session. The DXY is carry-forwarding the bullish tone to the European session and may recapture the latest 19-year high at 107.26.
The greenback bulls have been underpinned by the market participants despite the lower estimates for the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP). The market participants are expecting the release of the US NFP at 270k, much lower than the prior print of 390k. Apart from that, the Unemployment Rate is expected to remain unchanged at 3.6%.
The employment level in the US economy is sustaining at the targeted levels, therefore a decline in the employment generation figures won’t affect the DXY much. However, the data that could fetch trouble for the DXY is the Average Hourly Earnings.
Price pressures are soaring in the US economy and stagnancy in the earnings may result in lower income for the households and henceforth, lower consumption and savings. This may affect the overall demand, especially for durable goods as their demand could be postponed.
On the loonie front, the Net Change in Employment is seen at 22.5K, lower than the former release of 39.8k. The Unemployment Rate is seen stable at 5.1%. The Canadian jobless rate is higher than the required levels and lower employment generation may affect the Bank of Canada (BOC) to announce an interest rate hike in a presumptuous manner.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3002
|Today Daily Change
|0.0036
|Today Daily Change %
|0.28
|Today daily open
|1.2966
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2928
|Daily SMA50
|1.2844
|Daily SMA100
|1.2749
|Daily SMA200
|1.2687
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3057
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2963
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2966
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2819
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3079
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2518
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2999
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3021
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2934
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2901
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.284
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3028
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3089
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3122
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD holds steady around 1.0150 as USD firm up ahead of NFP
EUR/USD is holding steady around 1.0150, having wiped off early gains. The US dollar regained upside traction amid deteriorating risk sentiment. Investors reassess recession risks ahead of the critical US NFP data.
GBP/USD battles 1.2000 on cautious mood, UK politics and NFP eyed
GBP/USD is attacking 1.2000, reversing early Asian gains amid a blow to risk appetite. News of the attack on the ex-Japanese Prime Minister hit sentiment and lifted the safe-haven US dollar. Anxiety over UK PM search weighs on the pound. NFP eyed.
Gold remains non-committal below $1,750, awaiting US NFP
Gold Price is giving back the early recovery gains, as bulls face stiff rejection just below the $1,750 barrier once again. An unexpected negative shift in risk sentiment on news that ex-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot in the chest at an election campaign speech in Nara.
USD/JPY slides below 136.00 as former Japanese Prime Minister shot
USD/JPY snaps four-day uptrend after ex-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shot. Clear break of immediate triangle, 200-HMA directs bears towards weekly support line. Buyers need validation from 136.40 to retake control.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!