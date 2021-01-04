USD/CAD extends rebound beyond 1.2750 amid negative shift in sentiment

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CAD stages a decisive rebound after slumping to multi-year lows.
  • WTI is losing more than 1.5% on Monday.
  • US Dollar Index climbs higher toward 90.00 in American session.

The USD/CAD pair dropped to its lowest level since April 2018 at 1.2663 on Monday but reversed its course in the second half of the day. As of writing, the pair was up 0.3% on a daily basis at 1.2767.

Safe-haven flows help USD gather strength

Earlier in the day, the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the USD and rising crude oil prices forced USD/CAD to edge lower. However, a negative shift in market sentiment during the American trading hours provided a boost to the safe-haven greenback and weighed on oil.

Imminent nationwide lockdowns in Europe amid the surging number of coronavirus cases seem to be causing investors to seek refuge. Reflecting the sour market mood, major equity indexes in the US are down between around 2% and the US Dollar Index, which dropped to a multi-year low of 89.42, is now unchanged on the day at 89.90.

Meanwhile, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) advanced to its highest level since February at $49.80 following reports suggesting that OPEC+ was not willing to ramp up the output in February. Nevertheless, resurfacing worries over a shaky recovery in energy demand dragged the WTI to $47.50, where it was down 1.6%.

The Markit Manufacturing PMI report from Canada showed on Monday that the economic activity in the country's manufacturing sector expanded at its strongest pace in more than 10 years but the CAD failed to capitalize on this upbeat data. 

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2783
Today Daily Change 0.0056
Today Daily Change % 0.44
Today daily open 1.2727
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2793
Daily SMA50 1.2965
Daily SMA100 1.3082
Daily SMA200 1.3403
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2735
Previous Daily Low 1.2719
Previous Weekly High 1.2876
Previous Weekly Low 1.2714
Previous Monthly High 1.301
Previous Monthly Low 1.2688
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2729
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2725
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2719
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2711
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2703
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2735
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2743
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2751

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD loses the 0.7700 level as fear kicks in

AUD/USD loses the 0.7700 level as fear kicks in

US equities plummeted after reaching record highs, backing the greenback during US trading hours. Mounting coronavirus concerns and tougher restrictive measures weighed on sentiment.

AUD/USD News

GBP/USD falls as PM Johnson announces fresh lockdown

GBP/USD falls as PM Johnson announces fresh lockdown

The news was largely anticipated after the UK reported record covid contagions. GBP/USD plummeted after flirting with 1.3700 as the United Kingdom goes into full lockdown.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD prices stabilise close to highs, more gains in store?

XAU/USD prices stabilise close to highs, more gains in store?

The rate of appreciation has slowed over the last few hours on account of recovery from lows seen in the US dollar (the Dollar Index has moved back into the 89.90s after setting fresh multi-year lows in the 89.40s), but spot gold prices (XAU/USD) continue to trade on the front foot.

Gold news

Bitcoin's dominance chart suggests alt season may never come

Bitcoin's dominance chart suggests alt season may never come

One of the most common theories and indicators of the beginning of alt seasons is the decline in Bitcoin’s dominance which currently stands at 68.4%. In 2017, Bitcoin’s dominance hit 63% right before plummeting down to 32% which paved the way for the alt season. 

Read more

US Dollar Index: Next stop at 89.22

US Dollar Index: Next stop at 89.22

The index starts the new year on the negative side and extends the drop to fresh lows in the 89.40 region.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures