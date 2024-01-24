USD/CAD extends its losses ahead of Canada’s interest rate decision, trades near 1.3450

NEWS | | By Akhtar Faruqui
Share:
  • USD/CAD trims its intraday gains and extends its losses for the second session.
  • BoC is expected to maintain its policy rate at 5.0% for the fourth consecutive time.
  • Traders await the US PMI data to gain insights into business activities in the United States.

USD/CAD failed to capitalize on its intraday gains ahead of Canada’s interest rate decision scheduled to be released on Wednesday. The USD/CAD pair extends its losing streak for the second session, trading lower to near 1.3450 during the European session. However, the decline in Crude oil prices could put pressure on the Canadian Dollar (CAD), which in turn, limits the losses of the USD/CAD pair.

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) receives upward support as it is widely expected that the Bank of Canada (BoC) will deter from any policy rate cuts during its first meeting of the year. This would mark the fourth consecutive time that the BoC maintains the current interest rate at 5.0%. The anticipation for a steady policy is supported, especially after the release of Canada's inflation figures in December, which revealed an unexpected increase of 3.4% in consumer prices over the last twelve months. Additionally, the BoC's Trimmed-CPI and Median-CPI have remained firm, further contributing to the expectation of a status quo in the central bank's policy rate.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) moves lower to near the 103.10 level with the 2-year and 10-year yields on US bond coupons standing at 4.32% and 4.10%, respectively, by the press time. The US Dollar faces challenges due to the downward movement in the bond market and improved risk appetite, which could be attributed to the renewed confidence in the market sentiment towards the Federal Reserve’s rate cuts in March.

Looking forward, market participants will likely observe the release of the preliminary S&P Global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data from the United States (US) scheduled for Wednesday. This data is significant for providing insights into business activities in the manufacturing and servicing sector within the United States.

USD/CAD: additional levels to watch

Overview
Today last price 1.345
Today Daily Change -0.0018
Today Daily Change % -0.13
Today daily open 1.3468
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.338
Daily SMA50 1.347
Daily SMA100 1.3563
Daily SMA200 1.3482
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3492
Previous Daily Low 1.3453
Previous Weekly High 1.3542
Previous Weekly Low 1.3382
Previous Monthly High 1.362
Previous Monthly Low 1.3178
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3468
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3477
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.345
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3432
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3412
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3489
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.351
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3528

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD rebounds to 1.0900 despite mixed PMI data

EUR/USD rebounds to 1.0900 despite mixed PMI data

EUR/USD gained traction and climbed to the 1.0900 area although the data from Germany and the Euro area showed that the private sector's economic activity continued to contract in early January. The risk-positive market mood weighs on the USD and helps the pair push higher.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD climbs above 1.2750 on upbeat UK PMI

GBP/USD climbs above 1.2750 on upbeat UK PMI

GBP/USD gathered bullish momentum and advanced to its highest level in nearly two weeks above 1.2750. The upbeat PMI readings from the UK, which showed a pick-up of growth momentum in the private sector in January, provide a boost to Pound Sterling.

GBP/USD News

Gold holds near $2,030 as US yields edge lower

Gold holds near $2,030 as US yields edge lower

Gold rose to the $2,030 area after spending the Asian session in a tight channel slightly above $2,020 on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 1% ahead of the US PMI data, allowing XAU/USD to hold its ground.

Gold News

SEC files reply backing its motion to compel against Ripple; XRP price rebounds from Aug 2023 low

SEC files reply backing its motion to compel against Ripple; XRP price rebounds from Aug 2023 low

The SEC is attempting to flip one of its biggest losses into some semblance of a victory. This is evident by the most recent filing from the regulatory body against Ripple seeking court intervention over undisclosed document requests.

Read more

Canada Interest Rate Decision Preview: BoC expected to remain on hold for fourth straight meeting

Canada Interest Rate Decision Preview: BoC expected to remain on hold for fourth straight meeting

It is widely anticipated that the Bank of Canada (BoC) will maintain its policy rate at 5.0% for the fourth consecutive time at its event on Wednesday, January 24. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures