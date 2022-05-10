- USD/CAD witnessed an intraday pullback from the fresh YTD high touched earlier this Tuesday.
- The risk-on impulse, retreating US bond yields prompted some profit-taking around the major.
- Sliding oil prices could undermine the loonie and limit losses amid aggressive Fed rate hike bets.
The USD/CAD pair edged lower through the early North American session and dropped to a fresh daily low, around the 1.2980-1.2975 region in the last hour.
Spot prices struggled to capitalize on the modest intraday gains and started retreating from the 1.3035 region, or the highest level since November 2020 touched earlier this Tuesday. The downtick lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and could be solely attributed to some profit-taking following the recent strong gains of over 300 pips recorded over the past three days or so.
The corrective slide, however, remains cushioned amid a weaker tone around crude oil prices, which tend to undermine the commodity-linked loonie. Oil prices added to the previous day's steep declines amid the bleak outlook for global fuel demand - led by growing recession risks and strict coronavirus-induced lockdowns in top oil importer - China.
Furthermore, a delay in the approval of the European Union's proposed phased embargo on Russian oil - amid requests from Eastern European members for exemptions and concessions - also undermined the commodity. Reports indicate that a new version is currently being drafted and could drop a ban on EU tankers carrying Russian oil after pressure from Greece, Cyprus and Malta.
On the other hand, retreating US Treasury bond yields and the risk-on impulse in the markets held traders from placing fresh bullish bets around the safe-haven US dollar. That said, the prospects for a faster policy tightening by the Fed should continue to act as a tailwind for the buck, warranting some caution before positioning for any deeper losses.
In fact, the markets seem convinced that the Fed would need to take more drastic action to combat stubbornly high inflation and have been pricing in a further 200 bps rate hike for the rest of 2022. Hence, the focus remains glued to the release of the latest US consumer inflation figures on Wednesday, which will play a key role in driving the USD demand.
In the meantime, the USD remains at the mercy of the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment amid absent relevant market moving economic releases. Apart from this, oil price dynamics should provide some impetus to the USD/CAD pair and allow traders to grab some short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2987
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|1.301
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2734
|Daily SMA50
|1.2671
|Daily SMA100
|1.2683
|Daily SMA200
|1.2643
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3016
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2903
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2914
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2713
|Previous Monthly High
|1.288
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2403
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2973
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2946
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2937
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2864
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2824
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3049
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3089
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3162
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.0550 area, eyes on Fedspeak
EUR/USD has lost its recovery momentum after having advanced higher toward 1.0600 earlier in the day and retreated to the 1.0550 area. In the absence of high-tier macroeconomic data releases, market participants will pay close attention to comments from central bank officials.
GBP/USD loses traction, closes in on 1.2300
GBP/USD is trading in the lower half of its daily range and edging lower toward 1.2300 in the early American session. Despite falling US Treasury bond yields, the greenback holds its ground ahead of Wednesday's key inflation data.
Gold clings to daily gains near $1,860 amid falling US yields
Gold stays in positive territory at around $1,860 on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is back below 3%, losing nearly 3% on a daily basis and helping XAU/USD preserve its bullish momentum.
Where to exit Ethereum before it crashes to $1,700
Ethereum price has sealed its bearish fate after breaching the consolidation pattern’s lower trend line on May 6. This development has worsened the situation and caused a steep correction for ETH.
Is Amazon joining Ford in selling RIVN stock?
Rivian (RIVN) has a number of noted events this week and none appear to be particularly beneficial to the stock price. RIVN stock cratered over 20% on Monday in a market meltdown.