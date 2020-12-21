USD/CAD extends daily rally beyond 1.2900 on USD strength, oil selloff

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CAD is up more than 1% on Monday.
  • Crude oil prices are falling sharply amid renewed COVID-19 fears.
  • US Dollar Index recovers toward 91.00 on risk aversion.

The USD/CAD pair staged a rebound on Friday and closed the week virtually unchanged. On Monday, slumping crude oil prices and a renewed USD strength provided a strong boost to the pair, which was last seen gaining 1.15% on the day at 1.2932.

Market mood turns sour

Crude oil prices closed each day of the previous week in the positive territory and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose by more than 5% on a weekly basis. However, with the mutated coronavirus in the UK forcing travel restrictions and causing markets to turn risk-averse, the WTI fell sharply and hurt the commodity-related CAD on Monday. At the moment, the WTI is losing 5.3% at $46.40.

On the other hand, the safe-haven greenback is outperforming its rivals at the start of the week and allowing USD/CAD to extend its rally. The US Dollar Index (DXY) is currently up 0.83% at 90.88, reflecting the broad-based USD strength.

Later in the day, the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago will publish its National Activity Index. In the meantime, New Housing Prices Index will be featured in the Canadian economic docket.

Nevertheless, market participants are unlikely to pay any attention to these data as major equity indexes in the US point to a dismal opening. As of writing, the S&P 500 Futures were losing 2.6% on the day and the DXY could stretch higher with a heavy selloff in stock markets in the second half of the day.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.293
Today Daily Change 0.0148
Today Daily Change % 1.16
Today daily open 1.2782
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2862
Daily SMA50 1.3031
Daily SMA100 1.313
Daily SMA200 1.3476
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2798
Previous Daily Low 1.2717
Previous Weekly High 1.2798
Previous Weekly Low 1.2688
Previous Monthly High 1.337
Previous Monthly Low 1.2923
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2767
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2748
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2733
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2684
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2652
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2815
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2847
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2896

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

GBP/USD hit hard by new covid strain fears, bans

GBP/USD hit hard by new covid strain fears, bans

GBP/USD is trading below 1.33, off the lows but down over 250 pips as the UK faces supply chain issues amid travel bans imposed to stop the spread of the new covid strain. 

EUR/USD falls under 1.22 amid virus fears, despite US fiscal stimulus

EUR/USD falls under 1.22 amid virus fears, despite US fiscal stimulus

EUR/USD has fallen below 1.22 as fears of the rapidly transmitting coronavirus strain take hold of markets. US lawmakers reached a $900 billion stimulus deal, marginally improving the market mood.

Gold extends break above $1900 amid virus lockdowns, US stimulus deal

Gold extends break above $1900 amid virus lockdowns, US stimulus deal

Gold remains strongly bid during Monday's Asian session, having recaptured $1900 amid the agreement on a  US stimulus deal. US Congress reached an agreement on a $900 billion COVID-19 relief aid package on Sunday, with votes likely on Monday.

Forex Today: New covid strain boosts dollar, gold shines on fiscal stimulus deal, Brexit eyed

Forex Today: New covid strain boosts dollar, gold shines on fiscal stimulus deal, Brexit eyed

The market mood has soured and the US dollar is jumping as a new coronavirus strain in the UK triggered flight bans and heightened concerns. US lawmakers reached a $900 billion stimulus deal, boosting gold. Vaccine and Brexit headlines are eyed.

US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Bulls battle seven-week-old resistance line

US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Bulls battle seven-week-old resistance line

The dollar index (DXY) extends Friday's run-up amid US Senate passes one-day stopgap funding with nearly final covid stimulus. 10-day SMA adds strength to the immediate upside hurdle. Bears can re-enter on the downside break below 90.00.

