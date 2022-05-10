USD/CAD established above 1.3000 ahead of US inflation, oil skids below $100.00

On the oil front, lower fossil fuel prices are also underpinning the greenback against the Canadian dollar . Oil prices settled below the psychological support of $100.00 on Tuesday as higher interest rates will absorb liquidity from the economy, which may result in lower aggregate demand. It is worth noting that Canada is the biggest exporter of oil to the US and lower oil prices result in lower cash inflows for Canada. Also, the Covid-19 restrictions in China are hurting the oil demand due to restrictions on the movement of men, materials, and machines.

The greenback has been performing strongly against loonie as investors are expecting that a figure of US inflation above 8% would bolster the odds of a 75 basis point (bps) interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in June. The yearly US CPI is likely to edge lower to 8.1% against the multi-decade high figure of 8.5%. While the Core CPI, which doesn’t include food and energy prices, is expected to shift lower to 6% from the prior print of 6.5%. This may ease out the aggressive stance from the Fed a little but a jumbo rate hike announcement will remain on the cards. The US dollar index (DXY) is likely to recapture its 19-year high at 104.19 ahead of the US inflation.

The USD/CAD pair has renewed its fresh yearly high at 1.3052 and is balancing above the psychological resistance of 1.3000. The asset managed to continue its winning streak by turning positive on Tuesday and is likely to advance further amid uncertainty over the release of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) in the New York session.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.