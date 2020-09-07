USD/CAD erases majority of daily gains, trades below 1.3100

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CAD lost its traction in American session and dropped below 1.3100.
  • Modest USD weakness seems to have caused USD/CAD to turn south.
  • WTI continues to trade in the red below $40.

The USD/CAD pair closed the fifth straight week in the negative territory and staged a modest rebound on Monday. After spending the majority of the day above 1.3100, however, the pair lost its traction and erased a large portion of its daily gains. As of writing, USD/CAD was still up 0.15% on the day at 1.3080.

Oil selloff weighs on CAD

In the absence of significant fundamental drivers and macroeconomic data releases on Monday, the poor performance of crude oil made it difficult for the commodity-related loonie to stay resilient against its rivals. The barrel of West Texas Intermediate touched its lowest level in nearly two months at $38.55 earlier in the day and was last seen trading at $39.15, losing 0.75% on a daily basis.

On the other hand, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which capitalized on strong US data releases and rose 0.75% last week, edged higher above 93.00 during the European session. Amid thin trading conditions, a sharp drop witnessed in the GBP/USD pair helped the USD find demand. 

With the US and Canadian markets staying closed due to the Labor Day holiday on Monday, the pair is likely to continue to fluctuate in its daily range in the remainder of the day.

On Tuesday, the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism and Consumer Credit Change data will be featured in the US economic docket on Tuesday.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3083
Today Daily Change 0.0019
Today Daily Change % 0.15
Today daily open 1.3064
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3173
Daily SMA50 1.3358
Daily SMA100 1.3588
Daily SMA200 1.3522
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3141
Previous Daily Low 1.3044
Previous Weekly High 1.3162
Previous Weekly Low 1.2994
Previous Monthly High 1.3451
Previous Monthly Low 1.302
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3081
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3104
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3025
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2987
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2929
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3121
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3179
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3218

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

