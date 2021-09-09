USD/CAD erases daily gains, stays quiet below 1.2700 ahead of US data, Fedspeak

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CAD trades in a tight range following two-day rally.
  • US Dollar Index posts modest losses, holds above 92.50.
  • WTI continues to push higher toward $70 on Thursday.

The USD/CAD pair closed the previous two trading days in the positive territory and reached a two-week high of 1.2763 on Wednesday. On Thursday, the pair is fluctuating in a relatively tight range and was last seen trading flat on the day at 1.2688.

Rising oil prices support CAD

On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada (BoC) left its monetary policy settings unchanged as expected. Assessing the BoC's policy statement, "assuming the recovery is able regain its footing over the coming 7 weeks, we think the Bank will be looking to step down its pace of QE at the late-October meeting," said National Bank of Canada analysts. "As always though, data dependency is the name of the game."

Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) edged higher for the third straight day on Wednesday as the poor performance of Wall Street's main indexes helped the USD find demand as a safe haven. Ahead of the US Department of Labor's weekly Initial Jobless Claims data, the DXY is consolidating its daily gains and was last seen losing 0.15% on the day at 92.56.

Additionally, New York Federal Reserve President John Williams and Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman will be speaking later in the day.

On the other hand, rising crude oil prices on declining oil output in the Gulf of Mexico seems to be helping the commodity-related loonie stay resilient against its rivals. Currently, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate, which gained 1.5% on Wednesday, is up 0.5% at $69.70.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2686
Today Daily Change -0.0004
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 1.269
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2624
Daily SMA50 1.2563
Daily SMA100 1.2384
Daily SMA200 1.2528
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2762
Previous Daily Low 1.2626
Previous Weekly High 1.2654
Previous Weekly Low 1.2494
Previous Monthly High 1.2949
Previous Monthly Low 1.2453
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.271
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2678
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2624
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2557
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2487
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.276
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2829
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2896

 

 

