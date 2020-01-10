USD/CAD erases daily gains, settles below 1.3050 on upbeat Canadian jobs report

- Unemployment Rate in Canada dropped to 5.6% in December.
- Nonfarm Payrolls in US rose less than expected in December.
- Falling crude oil prices limit commodity-sensitive CAD's gains.
The USD/CAD pair lost nearly 50 pips in a matter of minutes with the initial market reaction to the labour market data from the US and Canada. After touching a daily low of 1.3027, however, the pair started to erase its losses and was last seen trading at 1.3045, losing 0.07% on the day.
CAD capitalizes on falling Unemployment Rate
Statistics Canada reported that the Unemployment Rate in Canada fell to 5.6% in December from 5.9% and came in better than the market expectation of 5.8% to help the CAD gather strength. On the other hand, Nonfarm Payrolls in the US increased by 145,000 in December to fall short of the market expectation of 164,000. In addition, the wage annual inflation, as measured by the Average Hourly Earnings, edged lower to 2.9% from 3.1%.
The US Dollar Index lost its traction and erased its daily gains after the dismal data and is now flat on the day near 97.40.
Despite the strong Canada data and USD weakness, falling crude oil prices make it difficult for the commodity-sensitive loonie to preserve its strength. At the moment, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is down 0.5% on the day at $59.30.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3048
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|1.3068
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3083
|Daily SMA50
|1.3174
|Daily SMA100
|1.32
|Daily SMA200
|1.3249
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3106
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3026
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3085
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2943
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3322
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2951
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3075
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3056
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3027
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2986
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2947
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3107
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3146
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3187
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances after weak US jobs report
EUR/USD has recovered and fights over 1.11 after US Non-Farm Payrolls disappointed with only 145K jobs gained and 2.9% wage growth.
GBP/USD climbs amid poor US labor figures
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.31 after US Non-Farm Payrolls missed expectations with 145K. Concerns about post-Brexit EU-UK relations is weighing on the pound.
Gold: Forms a strong base near 200-hour SMA
Gold edged higher in reaction to dismal US NFP print, albeit lacked any strong follow-through buying and remained well within the previous session's trading range.
Canada: Unemployment Rate fell to 5.6% in December vs. 5.8% expected
The data published by Statistics Canada on Friday showed that the Unemployment Rate in Canada fell to 5.6% in December from 5.9% in November to beat the market expectation of 5.8%.
USD/JPY retreats to 109.50 area on disappointing NFP report
The USD/JPY pair lost its traction and fell to 109.50 area after the disappointing labour market data from the US weighed on the greenback. As of writing, the pair was up 0.06% on the day at 109.57.