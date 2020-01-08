USD/CAD edges up to session tops on tumbling oil prices, upbeat ADP report

  • USD/CAD reversed an early dip amid a sharp fall in crude oil prices.
  • Resurgent USD demand remained supportive of the positive move.
  • The US ADP report showed private-sector employment rose by 202K.

The USD/CAD pair climbed further beyond the key 1.30 psychological mark and refreshed daily tops during the early North-American session.

A combination of factors helped the pair to reverse an early dip to an intraday low level of 1.2976 and turn higher for the second consecutive session on Wednesday.

Sliding oil prices/stronger USD supportive

As investors looked past the latest escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, a sharp fall in oil prices weighed heavily on the commodity-linked currency – loonie.

In fact, oil prices have now lost over 6% from near eight-month tops set earlier this Wednesday following the news that Iran's retaliatory strike on the US-led forces in Iraq.

This coupled with a goodish pickup in the US dollar demand, supported by a turnaround in the US Treasury bond yields, further collaborated to the pair's intraday move up.

The bid tone surrounding the greenback remained unabated after the latest US ADP report showed that private-sector employers added 202K new jobs in December vs. 160K expected.

With Wednesday's key US macro data out of the way, market participants now look forward to the US President Donald Trump's speech about Iran for some meaningful directional impetus.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3017
Today Daily Change 0.0011
Today Daily Change % 0.08
Today daily open 1.3006
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3095
Daily SMA50 1.3179
Daily SMA100 1.3205
Daily SMA200 1.3252
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.303
Previous Daily Low 1.2956
Previous Weekly High 1.3085
Previous Weekly Low 1.2943
Previous Monthly High 1.3322
Previous Monthly Low 1.2951
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3002
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2985
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2965
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2924
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2891
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3039
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3072
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3113

 

 

EUR/USD pressured toward 1.1100 amid strong ADP NFP, Mid-East tensions

EUR/USD pressured toward 1.1100 amid strong ADP NFP, Mid-East tensions

EUR/USD is falling toward 1.11 as US ADP Non-Farm Payrolls beat with 202K. Iran's attack on US military bases in Iraq is weighing on sentiment. President Trump is set to address the nation.

GBP/USD losses 1.3100, accelerates slump

GBP/USD losses 1.3100, accelerates slump

Dollar rallied on risk aversion, now appreciating on relief. Pound weaker as focus turns back to Brexit and the future relationship with the EU. UK Parliament to vote on the Withdrawal Agreement Bill on Thursday.

Oil prices won't last long at high levels, unless the US-Iran standoff delivers another shock

Oil prices won't last long at high levels, unless the US-Iran standoff delivers another shock

The killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani has triggered a spike on oil prices and generated tensions throughout financial markets. Our chief analysts Yohay Elam, Joseph Trevisani and Valeria Bednarik analyze the situation.

Gold: Surrenders early gains to multi-year tops, refreshes daily low

Gold: Surrenders early gains to multi-year tops, refreshes daily low

Gold extended its steady pullback from multi-year tops and has now retreated to the lower end of its daily trading range, around 61.8% Fibonacci level of the latest leg up from the overnight swing lows.

USD/JPY stalls recovery near 108.50 amid hopes of US-Iran de-escalation

USD/JPY stalls recovery near 108.50 amid hopes of US-Iran de-escalation

USD/JPY stalls its recovery below 108.50, although it holds above 108.00 amid hopes of US-Iran de-escalation after no US casualties were reported in the attacks, and especially after US President Trump said 'All is well', in response to the attacks. 

