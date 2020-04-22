USD/CAD edges lower to 1.4130 area after CPI data

Annual CPI in Canada fell to 0.9% in March from 2.2% in February.

US Dollar Index stays relatively calm near 100 mark.

WTI extends recovery toward $14 in early American session.

The USD/CAD pair came under modest bearish pressure in the early trading hours of the American session and dropped to a fresh daily low of 1.4120. As of writing, the pair was trading at 1.4130, down 0.55% on a daily basis.

Inflation in Canada softens in March

The data published by Statistics Canada on Wednesday revealed that inflation in Canada, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), fell to 0.9% on a yearly basis in March and came in lower than the market expectation of 1.2%. Furthermore, the core CPI dropped to 1.6% from 1.8% in February.

Although the initial market reaction to these figures was relatively muted, recovering crude oil prices helped the commodity-related loonie to find demand. At the moment, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate is trading at $13,70, gaining 4.7% on the day.

On the other hand, the upbeat market mood seems to be further weighing on the pair by forcing the USD to weaken against its rivals. After rising to 100.50 area on Tuesday, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is staying in the negative territory near the 100 handle on Wednesday.

The only data from the US showed that the Housing Price Index in February rose to 0.7% from 0.3% but was largely ignored by the market participants.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD Overview Today last price 1.4128 Today Daily Change -0.0082 Today Daily Change % -0.58 Today daily open 1.421 Trends Daily SMA20 1.4068 Daily SMA50 1.3809 Daily SMA100 1.3475 Daily SMA200 1.335 Levels Previous Daily High 1.4265 Previous Daily Low 1.4114 Previous Weekly High 1.4182 Previous Weekly Low 1.3856 Previous Monthly High 1.4668 Previous Monthly Low 1.3315 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.4207 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.4172 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.4128 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.4045 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3976 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4279 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4348 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4431