- The Loonie advances some 0.30% vs. the greenback amid an increased risk appetite.
- Discussions between Russia-Ukraine would continue, though fighting remains.
- Canadian inflation approaches the 6% threshold, while US Retail Sales moderate.
USD/CAD slides for the second straight day in the week, ahead of the FOMC monetary policy decision amid a risk-on market mood, as geopolitical jitters around Russia-Ukraine appear to abate. However, of late, a contradiction between newswires keeps traders on their toes, weighing the outcome in Eastern Europe after a three-week war so far. At press time, the USD/CAD is trading at 1.2725, down 0.33%.
In tone with a positive market sentiment, European and US equity indexes keep trading in the green. In contrast, the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), the so-called fear index, fell below the 28 mark for the first time since February 25, signaling increased investor appetite for riskier assets.
The US Dollar Index, a gauge of the greenback’s value vs. six rivals, is down 0.50%, sitting at 98.56, ahead of the Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting.
Discussions between Russia-Ukraine “appear” to improve
Earlier in the day, sources cited by the Financial Times said that Russia and Ukraine had made significant progress towards a potential 15-point peace plan that would include a ceasefire and Russian withdrawal from Ukraine. The deal includes that Ukraine would not join NATO and would not host foreign military bases. However, of late, Ukraine has reportedly rejected Russian claims that it was open to adopting a neutrality model comparable to Sweden in peace talks, reported the Independent on Wednesday.
The USD/CAD barely moved to those newswires; instead, traders were focused on the Canadian and US economic dockets. In Canada, inflation rose by 5.7%, higher than the 5.5% y/y estimated by analysts, while the so-called core, which excludes volatile items, rose by 4.8%, more than the 4.5% foreseen.
Canadian inflation approaches the 6% threshold, and US Retail Sales moderate in February
In the US docket, Retail Sales for February increased moderately, coming at 0.3% vs. 0.4% m/m. Sales excluding autos rose by 0.2%, lower than the 0.9% m/m. Noteworthy that data for January was revised higher to show sales surging 4.9% instead of 3.8% as previously reported.
Late in the day, the Federal Reserve would unveil its monetary policy decision. Market players expect a 25 basis point increase and look forward to the dot-plot, which could guide subsequent rate hikes. Noteworthy, what would the FOMC say about the balance sheet reduction due to the ongoing conflict in Eastern Europe, so traders need to be aware of this.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2725
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|1.2766
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.275
|Daily SMA50
|1.2691
|Daily SMA100
|1.2679
|Daily SMA200
|1.26
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2871
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2762
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2901
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2686
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2878
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2636
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2803
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2829
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2728
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.269
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2618
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2837
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2909
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2947
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Live: Fed's policy announcements to rock the markets Premium
The dollar stays on the back foot on Wednesday amid heightened optimism for a Russia-Ukraine peace agreement. The Fed is widely expected to hike its policy rate by 25 basis points and the updated Summary of Economic Projections will reveal how far policymakers are willing to go with future rate increases.
EUR/USD retreats on falling peace expectations
EUR/USD has cooled down to around 1.10 after Kyiv reportedly rejected Russia's neutrality demands. Earlier, the pair leaped significantly above 1.10 in response to reports about a tentative 15-point peace plan. The safe-haven dollar is rocking and rolling.
GBP/USD dips to 1.31 as optimism fades
GBP/USD has slipped back to around 1.31 as hopes for a Russian-Ukrainian deal fade. Earlier, investors ditched the dollar in response to reports of a peace plan. Traders are eyeing the Fed's first post-pandemic hike due out later.
Gold struggles to hold above $1,920, eyes on FOMC
Gold staged a rebound and advanced toward $1,930 earlier in the day but lost its traction. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% on the day ahead of the Fed's policy announcements, weighing on the yellow metal.
Crypto markets to kick-start relief rally
Bitcoin price saw a massive spike ahead of the FOMC meeting on March 16. The rally was brief and has been undone, suggesting that BTC is likely to head lower before any noticeable uptrend.