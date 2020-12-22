USD/CAD edges higher toward 1.2900 ahead of key US data

- USD/CAD is rising for the third straight day on Tuesday.
- US Dollar Index is clinging to modest daily gains above 90.00.
- WTI continues to push lower following Monday's slump.
After rising to its highest level in three weeks at 1.2958 on Monday, the USD/CAD pair reversed its direction and erased a large portion of its daily gains to close at 1.2854. On Tuesday, the pair is trading modestly higher near 1.2880.
Oil selloff remains intact on Tuesday
The heavy selling pressure surrounding crude oil and the broad-based USD strength fueled USD/CAD upside at the start of the week. Renewed coronavirus fears amid the more transmissible new strain triggered a selloff in crude oil and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate lost more than 2% on a daily basis. At the moment, the WTI is losing 1.1% at $47.30, making it difficult for the commodity-related loonie to gather strength against its rivals.
On the other hand, the lack of progress in Brexit talks and safe-haven flows provided a boost to the greenback and allowed the US Dollar Index (DXY) to climb above 91.00. However, with major equity indexes in the US staging a decisive rebound in the second half of the session, the DXY closed with small gains a little above 90.00.
Ahead of the third-quarter Gross Domestic Product, Existing Home Sales and Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index data from the US, the DXY is up 0.16% at 90.18, helping USD/CAD stay in the green for the time being.
Investors expect the US Bureau of Economic Analysis to keep its Q3 growth data unchanged at 33.1% on a yearly basis. Meanwhile, S&P 500 Futures are virtually unchanged on the day, suggesting that risk sentiment is unlikely to provide a directional clue in the second half of the day.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2876
|Today Daily Change
|0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|1.2854
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2851
|Daily SMA50
|1.3026
|Daily SMA100
|1.3125
|Daily SMA200
|1.347
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2958
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2786
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2798
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2688
|Previous Monthly High
|1.337
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2923
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2892
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2852
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2774
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2694
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2602
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2946
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3037
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3117
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD remains volatile amid Brexit, covid strain uncertainty
GBP/USD has dropped to 1.3360 and quickly recovered ground, amid jittery trading. Brexit talks continue with hope for a compromise on fisheries. The UK and France are working to resolve the border closure, a result of the covid strain fears, which have weighed on markets.
EUR/USD holds above 1.22 amid virus concerns, stimulus passage
EUR/USD is trading above 1.22, marginally lower as markets remain concerned about the new virus strain but are calmer. Congress passed the $900 billion stimulus bill. US GDP data is awaited.
XAU/USD slips below $1870 level, fresh session low
Gold struggled to capitalize on its early uptick to the $1884 area and has now drifted into the negative territory for the third consecutive session. The commodity was last seen trading around the $1870 region, down around 0.50% for the day.
FX Today: Stimulus passage fails to cheer markets amid covid strain concerns, Brexit eyed
The safe-haven dollar is rising as concerns about the fast-spreading COVID-19 strain weigh on sentiment. Congress passed the stimulus bill as expected. Hopes for a Brexit breakthrough keep the pound afloat. US growth figures and vaccine developments are eyed.
US Dollar Index: Round trip stalls, bulls eye 38.2% retracement prospects
The US dollar gained at the start of the week, measured by the DXY which is an index (or measure) of the value of the United States dollar relative to a basket of foreign currencies. Positioning favors the upside as COVID risks are once again taking precedence.