USD/CAD edges higher to 1.3600 mark amid bearish Oil prices, looks to Fed for fresh impetus

- USD/CAD gains some positive traction for the second straight day, albeit lacks follow-through.
- Bearish Crude Oil prices continue to undermine the Loonie and act as a tailwind for the major.
- Traders, however, seem reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of the FOMC policy decision.
The USD/CAD pair trades with a positive bias for the second successive day on Wednesday, albeit lacks bullish conviction and remains below a multi-day peak, around the 1.3615-1.3620 region touched the previous day. Spot prices currently trade around the 1.3600 round figure as traders keenly await the outcome of the highly-anticipated two-day FOMC monetary policy meeting.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) is scheduled to announce its decision later during the US session and is widely expected to maintain the status quo. Hence, the focus will remain on the accompanying monetary policy statement and the updated economic projections, especially the so-called "dot plot". This, along with Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks at the post-meeting press conference, will be scrutinized for clues about the near-term policy outlook, which will influence the US Dollar (USD) price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus to the USD/CAD pair.
In the run-up to the key central bank event risk, the uncertainty over the timing of when the Fed may begin easing its policy fails to assist the USD to build on the overnight bounce from the post-US CPI low and acts as a headwind for the USD/CAD pair. The downside, however, remains cushioned in the wake of bearish Crude Oil prices, which dropped to a fresh six-month low amid oversupply concerns and despite signs of a draw in US inventories. This, in turn, undermines the commodity-linked Loonie and remains supportive of the bid tone surrounding the major.
Nevertheless, the aforementioned mixed fundamental warrants some caution before placing aggressive directional bets around the USD/CAD pair. Furthermore, Furthermore, the range-bound price action witnessed over the past week or so points to indecision among traders over the near-term trajectory for the major.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3595
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.3592
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3626
|Daily SMA50
|1.3688
|Daily SMA100
|1.3591
|Daily SMA200
|1.3516
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3619
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3545
|Previous Weekly High
|1.362
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.348
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3899
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3541
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3591
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3573
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3552
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3512
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3479
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3626
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3659
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3699
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
