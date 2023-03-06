USD/CAD eases towards 1.3600 as Oil buyers take a breather, Fed’s Powell eyed

- USD/CAD fails to defend the first daily gain in three, prints minor loss of late.
- Oil price initially cheered softer US Dollar, China demand hopes before the shift in mood probed the commodity buyers.
- Downbeat Canada PMI, improvement in US Factory Orders allowed Loonie bulls to sneak in before the latest retreat.
- Fed Chair Powell’s Semi-Annual Testimony, China trade data can offer immediate directions but Canada, US job reports are the key.
USD/CAD retreats to 1.3610, after an upbeat start to the week, as the Loonie pair cheers a pause in the Oil price while the US Dollar pares recent losses during early Tuesday.
That said, the Oil price rose in the last consecutive five days to the highest levels in three weeks. However, black gold recently had mild losses of around $80.55 by the press time. The reason could be linked to the market’s cautious mood ahead of the key data/events, as well as a rebound in the US Dollar.
US Dollar Index (DXY) began the week on a back foot around 104.60 before closing in the red for the second consecutive day. The US Dollar’s weakness allowed commodities and Antipodeans to remain firmer. However, the firmer US Treasury bond yields and fears emanating from China, as well as the recently firmer US data, allowed the greenback to pare some of its previous losses.
US 10-year Treasury bond yields initially dropped to a one-week low of 3.897% before ending the day with mild gains near 3.96%. On the same line, the two-year counterpart ended Monday’s North American trading session with 0.60% intraday gains at 4.88%.
Elsewhere, China eyed the modest 5.0% economic growth in its annual session of the National People's Congress (NPC), versus 6.0% market forecasts, which in turn raised doubts on the health of the world’s biggest commodity user and put a floor under the US Dollar price, as well as the USD/CAD.
On the same line, were comments from outgoing China Premier Li Keqiang as he said, “China should promote the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations and advance the process of China's ‘peaceful reunification’, but also take resolute steps to oppose Taiwan independence.”
Talking about the data, US Factory Orders for January improved to -1.6% MoM versus -1.8% expected and -1.7% prior. Previously, softer prints of the US ISM Services PMI for February, as well as the Durable Goods Orders for January and the Conference Board’s (CB) Consumer Confidence for February, questioned the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) ‘higher for longer’ plan.
Amid these plays, Wall Street closed mixed and the S&P 500 Futures print
Looking ahead, China’s monthly trade numbers and headlines from the NPC can entertain USD/CAD traders ahead of the semi-annual Testimony of Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell. Fed’s Powell appears before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday and should defend the US central bank’s hawkish bias to keep the USD/CAD bulls on the table.
Technical analysis
Although the 100-DMA puts a floor under the USD/CAD price near the 1.3500 threshold, the quote’s upside appears limited by a one-month-old ascending resistance line, close to 1.3710 by the press time.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3611
|Today Daily Change
|0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13%
|Today daily open
|1.3593
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.349
|Daily SMA50
|1.3459
|Daily SMA100
|1.3502
|Daily SMA200
|1.3284
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3644
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3555
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3659
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3534
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3666
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3262
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3589
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.361
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3551
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3508
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3461
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.364
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3687
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3729
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD grinds past 0.6700 on mixed Australia trade numbers, RBA, Fed Chair Powell eyed
AUD/USD prints mild gains to consolidate the week-start losses around 0.6730-35 during early Tuesday. In doing so, the Aussie pair cheers positives from the Australian Exports and Imports while paying a little heed to the downbeat trade surplus.
EUR/USD eases below 1.0700 as Fed Chair Powell’s Testimony looms
EUR/USD struggles for clear directions as it retreats from its intraday high to 1.0680 during the mid-Asian session on Tuesday. The major pair cheered the broad US Dollar weakness in the last two days to poke the highest levels in a fortnight.
Gold bears move in for the kill ahead of key event, Fed's Powell
Gold price was a touch softer in the US session even as the US Dollar dropped and yields rose ahead of Jerome Powell's testimony to Congress. The yellow metal was sliding below $1,850 after snapping a run of four straight weekly declines.
Top Altcoins Of The Day: DeFi tokens Decentraland, Fantom and Optimism led the bulls on Monday
The best-performing altcoins today once again turned out to be the native tokens of various Decentralized Finance (DeFi) protocols or chains. Bitcoin price virtually remained unmoved, trading at $22,403, while the altcoins took charge of the market with only a very few tokens sustaining bullishness by the end of the trading session.
Reserve Bank of Australia Preview: AUD/USD set to suffer on a dovish outlook Premium
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is set to announce another 25 basis points (bps) hike on March 7, lifting the Official Cash Rate (OCR) from 3.35% to 3.60%. The policy decision will be announced on Tuesday at 03:30 GMT.