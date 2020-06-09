USD/CAD eases from tops, still well bid near mid-1.3400s

- USD/CAD staged a goodish intraday recovery move from three-month lows.
- Resurgent USD demand, sliding oil prices remained supportive of the uptick.
- Bulls struggled to find acceptance above 200-DMA, warranting some caution.
The USD/CAD pair quickly retreated around 40 pips from daily tops, albeit has still managed to hold with goodish intraday gains near mid-1.3400s.
A combination of factors assisted the pair to stage a solid rebound from three-month lows. Bulls, however, struggled to find acceptance above the very important 200-day SMA and the attempted recovery move stalled ahead of the key 1.3500 psychological mark.
The US dollar was back in demand amid a slight deterioration in the global risk sentiment. This coupled with some follow-through pullback in crude oil prices further undermined the commodity-linked currency – the loonie – and remained supportive of the uptick.
Meanwhile, the possibility of a dovish outlook from the Fed led to a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields. This, in turn, prompted some USD selling at higher levels and was seen as one of the key factors capping gains for the USD/CAD pair.
It will be interesting to see if the pair is able to capitalize on the positive move or comes under some fresh selling pressure. In the absence of any relevant market moving economic releases, the pair remains at the mercy of the USD/oil price dynamics.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3447
|Today Daily Change
|0.0065
|Today Daily Change %
|0.49
|Today daily open
|1.3382
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3802
|Daily SMA50
|1.395
|Daily SMA100
|1.3745
|Daily SMA200
|1.3464
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3437
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3357
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3802
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3392
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4173
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3715
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3387
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3406
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3347
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3312
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3267
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3427
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3472
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3507
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
