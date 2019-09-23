USD/CAD eases from tops, once again faces rejection near 200-DMA

- The USD manages to attract some safe-haven flows amid deteriorating risk sentiment.
- Retreating Oil prices undermined Loonie and remained supportive of the positive move.
- A sustained move beyond 200-day SMA needed to confirm any near-term bullish bias.
The USD/CAD pair continued with its struggle to make it through the very important 200-day SMA and quickly retreated around 20-25 pips from the early European session swing high.
The pair managed to catch some fresh bids on the first day of a new trading week and got an additional boost from a combination of supporting factors - a goodish pickup in the US Dollar demand and a modest pullback in Crude Oil prices.
Weaker Oil/resurgent USD demand remain supportive
Concerns over the global economic growth reemerged on Monday following yet another disappointing release of Euro-zone PMI prints for September, which eventually boosted the greenback's relative safe-haven status against its Canadian counterpart.
This coupled with an intraday slide in Oil prices, triggered by news that Saudi oil production is set to be restored by next week, further undermined demand for the commodity-linked currency - Loonie and provided an additional boost to the major.
Bulls, however, failed to capitalize on the intraday positive momentum and once again struggled to extend the momentum further beyond the 1.3300 round-figure mark, though the downside seems limited amid absent relevant fundamental triggers.
Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to scheduled speeches by influential FOMC policymakers – New York Fed President John Williams and St. Louis Fed President James Bullard – for some fresh impetus later during the US trading session.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3281
|Today Daily Change
|0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|1.3264
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3253
|Daily SMA50
|1.3222
|Daily SMA100
|1.3269
|Daily SMA200
|1.3311
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3302
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3254
|Previous Weekly High
|1.331
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.321
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3346
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3178
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3284
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3272
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3245
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3226
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3198
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3292
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.332
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3339
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
