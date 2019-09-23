USD/CAD eases from tops, once again faces rejection near 200-DMA

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The USD manages to attract some safe-haven flows amid deteriorating risk sentiment.
  • Retreating Oil prices undermined Loonie and remained supportive of the positive move.
  • A sustained move beyond 200-day SMA needed to confirm any near-term bullish bias.

The USD/CAD pair continued with its struggle to make it through the very important 200-day SMA and quickly retreated around 20-25 pips from the early European session swing high.
 
The pair managed to catch some fresh bids on the first day of a new trading week and got an additional boost from a combination of supporting factors - a goodish pickup in the US Dollar demand and a modest pullback in Crude Oil prices.

Weaker Oil/resurgent USD demand remain supportive

Concerns over the global economic growth reemerged on Monday following yet another disappointing release of Euro-zone PMI prints for September, which eventually boosted the greenback's relative safe-haven status against its Canadian counterpart.
 
This coupled with an intraday slide in Oil prices, triggered by news that Saudi oil production is set to be restored by next week, further undermined demand for the commodity-linked currency - Loonie and provided an additional boost to the major.
 
Bulls, however, failed to capitalize on the intraday positive momentum and once again struggled to extend the momentum further beyond the 1.3300 round-figure mark, though the downside seems limited amid absent relevant fundamental triggers.
 
Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to scheduled speeches by influential FOMC policymakers – New York Fed President John Williams and St. Louis Fed President James Bullard – for some fresh impetus later during the US trading session.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3281
Today Daily Change 0.0017
Today Daily Change % 0.13
Today daily open 1.3264
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3253
Daily SMA50 1.3222
Daily SMA100 1.3269
Daily SMA200 1.3311
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3302
Previous Daily Low 1.3254
Previous Weekly High 1.331
Previous Weekly Low 1.321
Previous Monthly High 1.3346
Previous Monthly Low 1.3178
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3284
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3272
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3245
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3226
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3198
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3292
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.332
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3339

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD tumbles below 1.10 amid weak German PMIs

EUR/USD tumbles below 1.10 amid weak German PMIs

EUR/USD has dropped sharply below 1.10 after German Manufacturing PMI dropped to 41.4 and other figures are disappointed. Fears of a recession are mounting. ECB's Draghi speaks later.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trades below 1.25 as markets await a Brexit breakthrough

GBP/USD trades below 1.25 as markets await a Brexit breakthrough

GBP/USD is trading below 1.25, little changed. PM Johnson has expressed optimism ahead of meetings with EU leaders in New York. The opposition Labour Party's is trying to iron out its position on Brexit. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Bulls reasurting themselves amid improved trade sentiment

USD/JPY: Bulls reasurting themselves amid improved trade sentiment

USD/JPY holds firmer starting out the week, as the optimistic sentiment for trade talks remains on track. However, the further upside remains capped by falling Treasury yields-led broad USD weakness.

USD/JPY News

Gold climbs to over 1-week tops, around $1520 region

Gold climbs to over 1-week tops, around $1520 region

Gold edged higher through the early European session on Monday and is currently placed at over one-week tops, around the $1520 region.

Gold News

Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Bakkt to the Future

Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Bakkt to the Future

Today is the day – the release of futures on Bitcoin by ICE – owner among others by the all-powerful NYSE. This initiative, channeled through the trading platform Bakkt, will allow trading futures on Bitcoin with delivery to maturity.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures