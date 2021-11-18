USD/CAD eases from multi-week highs, downside remains cushioned

- Some follow-through USD profit-taking capped the upside for USD/CAD on Thursday.
- Sliding US bond yields undermined the loonie and helped limit any meaningful slide.
- Hawkish Fed expectations should act as a tailwind for the USD and also lend support.
The USD/CAD pair edged lower through the early European session and was last seen flirting with daily lows, around the 1.2600 round-figure mark.
The pair witnessed a modest pullback from six-week tops touched earlier this Thursday and was weighed down by some follow-through US dollar profit-taking slide. Given the recent strong runup to a 16-month peak, retreating US Treasury bond yields turned out to be a key factor that prompted some USD long-unwinding trade.
That said, the prospects for an early policy tightening by the Fed should continue to act as a tailwind for the greenback. In fact, the markets have been pricing in the possibility of an eventual Fed rate hike move by July 2022 and the Fed funds futures indicate a high likelihood of another raise by November.
This, along with the prevalent cautious market mood, might assist the safe-haven USD to attract some dip-buying at lower levels. Apart from this, a further decline in crude oil prices could undermine the commodity-linked loonie and limit any meaningful slide for the USD/CAD pair, warranting caution for bearish traders.
Increasing pressure on US President Joe Biden to release supplies from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) continued weighing on crude oil prices. Adding to this, a statement by China's state reserve bureau, saying that it was working on a release of crude oil reserves, dragged WTI crude oil to a six-week low.
The fundamental backdrop seems tilted firmly in favour of bullish traders and any subsequent fall might still be seen as a buying opportunity. Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the releases of the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index and the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims.
This, along with the US bond yields and a scheduled speech by New York Fed President John Williams, will influence the USD and provide some impetus to the USD/CAD pair. Traders will further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment and oil price dynamics to grab some short-term opportunities around the major.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2601
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|1.2612
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2445
|Daily SMA50
|1.2535
|Daily SMA100
|1.2549
|Daily SMA200
|1.2472
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2623
|Previous Daily Low
|1.254
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2605
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2387
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2739
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2288
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2591
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2572
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2561
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2509
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2478
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2643
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2674
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2726
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases towards 1.1300 as US dollar recovers with yields
EUR/USD is easing towards 1.1350, stalling the bounce from 16-month lows, as the US dollar recovers in tandem with the Treasury yields. The market mood remains tepid amid persistent inflation woes and Fed's tightening calls. US Jobless Claims, Fedspeak in focus.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.3500 on Brexit, BOE rate hike concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3500, retreating from weekly highs. The pair consolidates amid a cautious mood, the US dollar bounce and looming Brexit concerns while BOE rate hike expectations keep the downside cushioned.
Gold bulls struggle to find acceptance above descending trend-line
Gold struggled to preserve its modest intraday gains amid some USD buying interest. Retreating US bond yields might help limit losses amid the prevalent cautious mood.
MATIC price to trigger a 25% comeback rally soon
MATIC price shows no directional bias as it hovers above the trading range’s midpoint at $1.8. Investors can expect Polygon to make a 25% move in either direction and face significant barriers.
Central Banks can’t fix the most pressing problems leading to inflation
Energy costs and speculation about the Federal Reserve System (Fed) nominations will lead the news. There is chatter about the US and China getting together to release supplies from their respective strategic reserves.