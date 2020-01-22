USD/CAD eases from 2-week tops, focus on Canadian CPI/BoC decision

- USD/CAD gains some traction amid stronger USD, sliding oil prices.
- The upside remains capped ahead of the BoC monetary policy update.
The USD/CAD pair edged higher on Wednesday and climbed to near two-week tops, albeit struggled to capitalize on the momentum and failed ahead of the 1.3100 round-figure mark.
The pair gained some follow-through traction for the second consecutive session on Wednesday and was being supported by a combination of factors – broad-based US dollar strength and a weaker tone surrounding crude oil prices.
Bulls seemed reluctant ahead of BoC
The greenback remained supported by expectations that the US economy will continue to expand and diminishing odds for any further rate cuts by the Fed. The bullish sentiment got an additional boost from a goodish intraday pickup in the US Treasury bond yields.
The pair was further supported by a modest pullback in oil prices, which tend to undermine demand for the commodity-linked currency – the loonie. In fact, oil prices fell around 0.5% on Wednesday in the wake of the International Energy Agency's (IEA) forecast of a market surplus in the first half of this year.
Despite the positive factors, the uptick lacked any strong bullish conviction and remained capped below monthly swing highs, around the 1.3100 handle, as investors seemed reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of the latest BoC monetary policy update later this Wednesday.
Ahead of the key event risk, the release of the latest Canadian consumer inflation figures might further contribute towards providing some short-term trading impetus during the early North-American session amid absent relevant market-moving economic data from the US.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3076
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.3079
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3045
|Daily SMA50
|1.3154
|Daily SMA100
|1.318
|Daily SMA200
|1.3237
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3082
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3043
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3081
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3031
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3322
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2951
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3067
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3058
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3054
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3029
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3015
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3093
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3107
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3132
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
