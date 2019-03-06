USD/CAD eases below 1.35 on oil recovery

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • WTI recovers above $54 on hopes extension to oil output cut.
  • US Dollar Index clings to small daily gains. 
  • Coming up: Markit Manufacturing PMI from Canada and the U.S. 

The USD/CAD pair came under a renewed selling pressure after climbing to a session high of 1.3525 and erased its daily gains as the commodity-related took advantage of the recovery seen in crude oil prices. As of writing, the pair was trading a couple of pips below 1.35, losing 0.15% on a daily basis.

Following last week's heavy selloff, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate is posting gains on Monday boosted by hopes of the OPEC+ extending its oil output cut. Earlier in the session, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih said that he was confident of the OPEC+ agreeing on an extension beyond June at the next meeting. Although earlier in the day Al-Falih noted that the U.S.-China trade conflict was likely to weigh on the demand outlook, the WTI clings to more-than-1% daily gains at $54.10.

On the other hand, the greenback, which suffered losses against its major rivals on Friday following the soft inflation data and heightened expectations of the Fed making a dovish shift in its policy outlook, is now posting small gains on the day at 97.70, keeping the pair's losses limited for the time being.

Later in the session, the IHS Markit will be releasing its Manufacturing PMI reports for both Canada and the United States. Markets will be watching for fresh headlines surrounding the trade war as well.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3497
Today Daily Change -0.0020
Today Daily Change % -0.15
Today daily open 1.3517
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3462
Daily SMA50 1.3417
Daily SMA100 1.3344
Daily SMA200 1.3266
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3566
Previous Daily Low 1.3492
Previous Weekly High 1.3566
Previous Weekly Low 1.3429
Previous Monthly High 1.3566
Previous Monthly Low 1.3357
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3538
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.352
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3484
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3452
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3411
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3557
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3598
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.363

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD settles around 1.1240, holds at 3-week highs

EUR/USD settles around 1.1240, holds at 3-week highs

The EUR/USD pair traded as high as 1.1261 Monday, as softer-than-expected manufacturing output alongside Fed's Bullard comments, opening doors for a rate cut in the US, triggered a dollar's sell-off.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD seesaws around 1.2670 amid fewer fresh catalysts

GBP/USD seesaws around 1.2670 amid fewer fresh catalysts

Despite mostly holding its earlier strength, GBP/USD refrains from further advances as it seesaws near 1.2670 during early Tuesday. The Cable gave little importance to the UK manufacturing PMI’s drop to the lowest since 2016 .

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY bears testing below 108 handle towards 107.27 61.8% Fibonacci target

USD/JPY bears testing below 108 handle towards 107.27 61.8% Fibonacci target

USD/JPY remains immedaitely offered while below the 20-D SMA and the near term downtrend at 109.92 higher up.

USD/JPY News

Reserve Bank of Australia Preview: Rate reduction expected

Reserve Bank of Australia Preview: Rate reduction expected

The Reserve Bank of Australia will announce its decision on interest rates at 2:30 pm AEST am in Sydney, Australia, 4:30 am GMT and 12:30am EDT Tuesday June 4th.

Read more

Gold: bears look for pull back to 1297/98

Gold: bears look for pull back to 1297/98

Gold has extended above channels resistance. Gold broke the 25th March highs at 1323, scoring a high of 1328 overnight. 1297 comes in as a compelling downside target being the 50% Fibo retracement of the late April and early May double-bottom swing lows to recent spike high.

Gold News

Editors' pick

EUR/USD settles around 1.1240, holds at 3-week highs

EUR/USD settles around 1.1240, holds at 3-week highs

The EUR/USD pair traded as high as 1.1261 Monday, as softer-than-expected manufacturing output alongside Fed's Bullard comments, opening doors for a rate cut in the US, triggered a dollar's sell-off.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD seesaws around 1.2670 amid fewer fresh catalysts

GBP/USD seesaws around 1.2670 amid fewer fresh catalysts

Despite mostly holding its earlier strength, GBP/USD refrains from further advances as it seesaws near 1.2670 during early Tuesday. The Cable gave little importance to the UK manufacturing PMI’s drop to the lowest since 2016 .

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY bears testing below 108 handle towards 107.27 61.8% Fibonacci target

USD/JPY bears testing below 108 handle towards 107.27 61.8% Fibonacci target

USD/JPY remains immedaitely offered while below the 20-D SMA and the near term downtrend at 109.92 higher up.

USD/JPY News

Reserve Bank of Australia Preview: Rate reduction expected

Reserve Bank of Australia Preview: Rate reduction expected

The Reserve Bank of Australia will announce its decision on interest rates at 2:30 pm AEST am in Sydney, Australia, 4:30 am GMT and 12:30am EDT Tuesday June 4th.

Read more

Gold: bears look for pull back to 1297/98

Gold: bears look for pull back to 1297/98

Gold has extended above channels resistance. Gold broke the 25th March highs at 1323, scoring a high of 1328 overnight. 1297 comes in as a compelling downside target being the 50% Fibo retracement of the late April and early May double-bottom swing lows to recent spike high.

Gold News

eur/gbp

central banks

eur/usd

gbp/usd

usd/jpy

aud/usd

Signatures

bitcoin

ethereum

ripple

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  