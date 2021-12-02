USD/CAD eases back after squeezing out fresh multi-month highs near 1.2840, bull trend remains intact

- USD/CAD squeezed out a fresh two-and-a-half month high on Thursday but is now flat just above 1.2800.
- The pair continues to ebb higher within the confines of a bullish trend channel.
It’s been a largely subdued day for USD/CAD, with the pair for the most part following the path of least resistance and gradually ebbing higher. USD/CAD has been moving higher in recent weeks within a bullish trend channel. The pair at one point managed to squeeze out a fresh another two-and-a-half month high at 1.28376 (less than one pip above Tuesday’s high at 1.28369). The pair has since dropped back to trade around 1.2810, where it is flat on the session.
Strong US data
Amid a lack of any fresh Canadian fundamental newsflow on the day, USD/CAD traders were mainly focused on US dollar and crude oil market flows. Beginning with the former; the US dollar was broadly neutral against its G10 peers on Thursday, despite further strong US macro data. Initial weekly jobless claims and November challenger layoffs on Thursday were both better than expected after Wednesday’s strong November ISM Manufacturing PMI survey and ADP employment change estimate.
One reason why the dollar may have ignored the strong data is because it broadly fits with the narrative of US economic/labour market strength being painted by the Fed. For another, it's official US jobs report day on Friday (the November report), so it's perhaps not surprising to see FX markets enter wait-and-see mode. A few Fed members spoke, though none added anything beyond Powell’s hawkish message from earlier in the week.
Choppy oil
Moving on to oil markets; conditions were choppy with WTI now broadly flat on the day after OPEC+ announced its decision to press ahead with a 400K barrel per day output hike in January. The surprise decision (analysts had expected a halt amid Omicron-related uncertainty) initially triggered downside, but oil prices swiftly recovered. Omicron and oil flows will remain a key driver on Friday, but maybe overshadowed somewhat by the dual release of both US and Canadian November jobs data at 1330GMT.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides sub-1.1300 as the dollar accelerates advance
EUR/USD finally broke below 1.1300, helped by encouraging US employment-related figures ahead of the November jobs report. ECB officials still holding back on tapering.
GBP/USD clings to modest recovery gains above 1.3300
GBP/USD is edging higher toward 1.3330 in the second half of the day on Thursday as the greenback stays under modest selling pressure. The US Department of Labor reported that there were 222,000 initial claims for unemployment benefits last week.
Gold: Pressure persists November low at risk of giving up
Gold fell to a 1-month low of $1,763.33 a troy ounce, bouncing just modestly from it and currently trading around 1,767.00. The bright metal weakened the most during US trading hours, as the American dollar met some market’s favour.
ETH outperforming its peers, BTC struggles and XRP bearish
BTC refrains from making new highs as Tuesday’s gap-fill kills uptrend continuation. ETH outpaces its peers by barely hitting new highs. XRP price again looking for direction as investors interest wanes.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?