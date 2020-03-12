USD/CAD eases after hitting fresh multi-year tops, around mid-1.3800s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CAD attracted some dip-buying near mid-1.3700s and rallied over 100 pips intraday.
  • The ongoing slump in crude oil prices undermined the loonie and remained supportive.
  • A strong pickup in the USD demand provided an additional boost to the positive move.

The USD/CAD pair jumped to fresh four-year tops, around the 1.3855 region during the early North-American session, albeit quickly retreated few pips thereafter.

The pair managed to attract some dip-buying near mid-1.3700s and rallied over 100 pips intraday in the wake of a fresh leg down in crude oil prices, which tend to undermine demand for the commodity-linked currency – the loonie.

Oil prices tumbled again on Thursday after the US President Donald Trump's travel ban implied a further hit to fuel demand from airlines, which added to Saudi Arabia's reluctance to discuss any form of market coordination in the near term.

This coupled with a strong pickup in the US dollar demand – despite tumbling US Treasury bond yields – provided an additional boost and remained supportive of the pair positive upsurge the highest level since February 2016.

Another round of a panic selling across the global equity markets continued boosting demand for traditional safe-haven assets, including the US Treasuries, through did little to discourage the USD bulls or hinder the pair's positive move.

However, extremely overbought conditions on the daily chart might hold investors from placing fresh bullish bets, which might eventually cap gains, rather prompt some long-unwinding trade amid absent relevant market-moving economic data.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3814
Today Daily Change 0.0039
Today Daily Change % 0.28
Today daily open 1.3775
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3378
Daily SMA50 1.3236
Daily SMA100 1.3211
Daily SMA200 1.3214
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3795
Previous Daily Low 1.3682
Previous Weekly High 1.344
Previous Weekly Low 1.3315
Previous Monthly High 1.3465
Previous Monthly Low 1.3202
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3752
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3725
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3706
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3637
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3593
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3819
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3863
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3932

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

Live: ECB left rates unchanged introduces QE, EUR/USD tumbing with Lagarde

Live: ECB left rates unchanged introduces QE, EUR/USD tumbing with Lagarde

The ECB has just announced its latest decision on monetary policy. Rates unchanged, but will let banks run lower capital ratios due to the coronavirus outbreak, announces additional QE. EUR/USD now nears 1.1100. 

FOLLOW US LIVE

GBP/USD extends decline below 1.2650

GBP/USD extends decline below 1.2650

GBP/USD continues to reach fresh year lows as the greenback keeps strengthening in a risk-averse environment. UK PM Johnson announced an emergency meeting which may include further steps to tackle the coronavirus crisis. Fear rules.

GBP/USD News

Bitcoin crashes below $6,000 in a sharp move, to the lowest in 10 months

Bitcoin crashes below $6,000 in a sharp move, to the lowest in 10 months

Bitcoin has crashed below $6,000 and trades just below $5,800 at the time of writing, a fall of roughly 20% on the day.

Read more

Gold dives to near 2-week lows, below $1600 mark

Gold dives to near 2-week lows, below $1600 mark

Gold extended its steep intraday decline and tumbled to near two-week lows, below the $1600 round-figure mark in the last hour.

Gold News

WTI bounces off 61.8% Fibonacci to recover 7.0% loss

WTI bounces off 61.8% Fibonacci to recover 7.0% loss

WTI recovers the 7% slump while bouncing off the key Fibonacci retracement level. Buyers will look for entry beyond short-term falling resistance line. Oversold RSI can keep challenging the bears.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures