USD/CAD drops towards 21-DMA amid weaker USD, WTI rally

- USD/CAD corrects for the third day in a row amid risk-on mood.
- Upbeat mood downs the safe-haven US dollar, lifts WTI prices.
- 21-DMA to come to the rescue of the USD/CAD bulls.
USD/CAD is extending its corrective decline into the third straight day on Tuesday, as the US dollar licks its wounds after the recent sell-off amid a better appetite for riskier assets.
Easing fears of a sooner-than-expected Fed’s tapering combined with renewed covid vaccine optimism has ramped up the risk-on trades, weighing heavily on the safe-haven US dollar while triggering a 5% surge in WTI prices a day before.
The greenback continues to hold the lower ground amid persisting risk-on sentiment, especially after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted full approval to Pfizer/ BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine.
Meanwhile, strong global equities and profit-taking after seven days of losses, helped WTI stage a solid turnaround, aiding the recovery in the resource-linked Loonie,
Recall that USD/CAD touched the highest levels in eight months 1.2949 last Friday but failed to sustain at higher, triggering a sharp correction, which continues so far this Tuesday.
USD/CAD: Technical outlook
The daily chart shows that USD/CAD is falling further towards the upward-pointing 21-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at 1.2577. Ahead of that the 1.2600 round number could test the bearish commitments.
The pair is currently trading at 1.2618, shedding nearly 0.35% on the day. Immediate resistance holds up at 1.2660, the opening price and daily high.
Further up, the July 21 high at 1.2730 could challenge the recovery attempts.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) points south, but holds well above the midline, keeping the buyers hopeful.
USD/CAD: Daily chart
USD/CAD: Additional levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2621
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0038
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.30
|Today daily open
|1.266
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2576
|Daily SMA50
|1.2497
|Daily SMA100
|1.2377
|Daily SMA200
|1.2553
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2834
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2643
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2949
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2512
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2808
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2303
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2716
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2761
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2591
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2521
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.24
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2782
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2903
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2972
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
