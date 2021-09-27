USD/CAD drops towards 1.2600 on firmer oil, risk-on mood

- USD/CAD takes offers to refresh intraday low, prints five-day losing streak.
- Oil cheers firmer sentiment, economic recovery hopes amid demand-supply fears.
- China-Canada prisoner swap, US stimulus hopes exert additional downside pressure amid fewer Evergrande news.
- US Durable Goods Orders, sentiment-related headlines will be prone for fresh impulse.
USD/CAD stands on the slippery ground near 1.2615 as sellers attack mid-September lows during early Monday. In doing so, the loonie pair drops for the fifth consecutive day, down 0.30% intraday by the press time.
While checking the catalysts, the double whammy of the US Dollar Index (DXY) weakness and firmer prices of Canada’s biggest export item, WTI crude oil, gains major attention.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) pauses a three-week uptrend, recently easing to 93.23, down 0.05% on a day, amid risk-on mood. On the contrary, WTI refreshes a three-month high by piercing the $75.00 threshold of late.
The DXY pullback could be linked to the risk-on mood taking clues from US policymakers’ hints over the much-awaited infrastructure spending bill. US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi steps back from her initial hints of Monday voting on the bill by preferring Thursday for the House floor test. Her optimism towards passage seems to underpin the market optimism.
Furthermore, chatters over easing the virus-led activity restrictions from Japan and Australia also favor the market bulls, weighing on the US dollar’s safe-haven demand. On the same line was the weekend news that China and Canada did a prisoner swap during the weekend, resulting in the release of Meng Wanzhou, daughter of Huawei's founder and the CFO of the company, indirectly eased the tension between the US and China.
The aforementioned risk catalysts not only weigh on the US dollar but also underpin the WTI. Also favoring the black gold are the hope of the economic recovery and geopolitical tension that challenge the oil supplies.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures rise for the fourth consecutive day to refresh one-week high, up 0.36% around 4,461 at the latest whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields ease from the highest since June, snapping a five-week uptrend.
Moving on, USD/CAD traders may pay higher attention to the risk catalysts for further direction while the US Durable Goods Orders for August may also help for an additional guide.
Technical analysis
Although 50-DMA challenges USD/CAD sellers around 1.2615, bulls are less likely to return until the quote stays below the 1.2700 mark surrounding multiple highs flashed from late August.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2617
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0035
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28%
|Today daily open
|1.2652
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2665
|Daily SMA50
|1.2619
|Daily SMA100
|1.2431
|Daily SMA200
|1.2524
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2731
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2641
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2896
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2634
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2949
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2453
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2675
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2696
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2618
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2585
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2529
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2708
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2764
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2798
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
