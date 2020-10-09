USD/CAD drops to multi-week lows below 1.3150 after strong Canadian jobs report

- USD/CAD fell sharply in the early American session on Friday.
- Unemployment Rate in Canada declined to 9% in September.
- US Dollar Index dropped to fresh 20-day lows below 93.30.
The USD/CAD pair came under strong bearish in the early trading hours of the American session and slumped to its lowest level since mid-September at 1.3135. As of writing, the pair was down 0.42% on a daily basis at 1.3138.
CAD gathers strength on impressive Canadian jobs report
The monthly data published by Statistics Canada showed that the Unemployment Rate in September declined to 9% from 10.2% in August and came in much better than the market expectation of 9.7%. Further details of the publication showed that the Net Change in Employment rose by 378,000, compared to analysts' estimate for an increase of 156,600, and provided a boost to the loonie.
On the other hand, the ongoing USD selloff seems to be helping USD/CAD push lower on Friday.
In the absence of significant macroeconomic data releases from the US, the market sentiment continues to impact the USD's performance against its rivals. With the S&P 500 futures gaining 0.6% ahead of the opening bell, the US Dollar Index is at its lowest level in 20 days at 93.22, losing 0.37% on a daily basis.
Meanwhile, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate is trading a little below $41 but doesn't seem to be weighing on the commodity-sensitive CAD for the time being.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3148
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0049
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.37
|Today daily open
|1.3197
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3277
|Daily SMA50
|1.3235
|Daily SMA100
|1.3401
|Daily SMA200
|1.3535
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3267
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3195
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3421
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3267
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3421
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2994
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3222
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3239
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3172
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3148
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3101
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3244
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3291
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3315
GBP/USD advances toward 1
GBP/USD is trading around 1.30, buoyed by optimism for a fiscal deal in the US. Brexit negotiations have yet to yield a breakthrough and UK GDP missed estimates with 2.1% in August.
