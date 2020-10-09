USD/CAD drops to multi-week lows below 1.3150 after strong Canadian jobs report

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CAD fell sharply in the early American session on Friday.
  • Unemployment Rate in Canada declined to 9% in September.
  • US Dollar Index dropped to fresh 20-day lows below 93.30.

The USD/CAD pair came under strong bearish in the early trading hours of the American session and slumped to its lowest level since mid-September at 1.3135. As of writing, the pair was down 0.42% on a daily basis at 1.3138.

CAD gathers strength on impressive Canadian jobs report

The monthly data published by Statistics Canada showed that the Unemployment Rate in September declined to 9% from 10.2% in August and came in much better than the market expectation of 9.7%. Further details of the publication showed that the Net Change in Employment rose by 378,000, compared to analysts' estimate for an increase of 156,600, and provided a boost to the loonie.

On the other hand, the ongoing USD selloff seems to be helping USD/CAD push lower on Friday.

In the absence of significant macroeconomic data releases from the US, the market sentiment continues to impact the USD's performance against its rivals. With the S&P 500 futures gaining 0.6% ahead of the opening bell, the US Dollar Index is at its lowest level in 20 days at 93.22, losing 0.37% on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate is trading a little below $41 but doesn't seem to be weighing on the commodity-sensitive CAD for the time being.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3148
Today Daily Change -0.0049
Today Daily Change % -0.37
Today daily open 1.3197
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3277
Daily SMA50 1.3235
Daily SMA100 1.3401
Daily SMA200 1.3535
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3267
Previous Daily Low 1.3195
Previous Weekly High 1.3421
Previous Weekly Low 1.3267
Previous Monthly High 1.3421
Previous Monthly Low 1.2994
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3222
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3239
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3172
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3148
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3101
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3244
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3291
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3315

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

