USD/CAD drops to lowest in six days near 1.3500 after BoC press conference

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Loonie gains ground during BoC press conference and as Wall Street trims gains.
  • USD/CAD extends slide, eyes 1.3500 and last week lows.

The USD/CAD pair broke under 1.3560 and accelerated the decline. It printed a fresh six-day low at 1.3517. It is holding near the lows, under pressure on the back of a stronger loonie across the board.

The Canadian dollar gained momentum following the Bank of Canada meeting and Macklem’s press conference. The central bank kept the monetary policy stance unchanged as expected. BoC governor mentioned the Governing Council discussed yield curve control.

Before the meeting, USD/CAD was already lower on the back of weaker greenback amid risk appetite. The loonie was falling versus other commodity currencies. After the BoC press conference, the loonie turned positive across the board, becoming one of the top performers.

“Perky risk sentiment and a soggy USD has benefited the loonie. While we anticipate a near-term USDCAD retest of the 1.35 level, it's likely to offer a floor rather than an extension lower. We expect the 1.35 floor to give way later this year, paving the way for a shift back to the low-1.30s”, mentioned analysts at TD Securities.

Technical levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3522
Today Daily Change -0.0094
Today Daily Change % -0.69
Today daily open 1.3616
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.359
Daily SMA50 1.3701
Daily SMA100 1.3834
Daily SMA200 1.3506
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3646
Previous Daily Low 1.3597
Previous Weekly High 1.3632
Previous Weekly Low 1.3491
Previous Monthly High 1.3802
Previous Monthly Low 1.3316
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3628
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3616
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3593
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.357
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3544
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3642
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3669
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3692

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

