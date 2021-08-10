USD/CAD drops to low-day lows under 1.2540

  • Rally in crude oil prices favors the loonie.
  • A correction of the US dollar weakens USD/CAD.

The USD/CAD broke under 1.2560 and fell to 1.2519, reaching the lowest level since Friday. It then bounced to the upside toward the 1.2540 area. The slide took place amid a rally in crude oil prices and a correction of the greenback.

Equity prices turned to the upside and boosted further crude oil prices. The WTI barrel jumped toward the $69.00 area, and is up by 2.50%. The rally favored the loonie that printed fresh highs versus the dollar and also against NZD and AUD.

In Wall Street the Dow Jones is up 0.35% and the Nasdaq drops by 0.65%. US yields reach fresh daily highs with the 10-year at 1.346%, a new weekly top. Despite higher yields, the greenback weakened. The DXY is off highs, up by just 0.08%, still above 93.00.

Strong barrier under 1.2590

The USD/CAD rose during the Asian session and then on European hours to test the 1.2590 area but failed to break higher and lost momentum. The zone between 1.2590 and 1.2600 is a critical resistance and a close above could open the doors to more gains.

On the flip side, at 1.2515 a short-term uptrend line is seen. A break lower should point to more losses. The next strong support stands at 1.2475.

Technical levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2525
Today Daily Change -0.0051
Today Daily Change % -0.41
Today daily open 1.2576
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2558
Daily SMA50 1.2393
Daily SMA100 1.2373
Daily SMA200 1.2576
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2588
Previous Daily Low 1.2532
Previous Weekly High 1.2581
Previous Weekly Low 1.2453
Previous Monthly High 1.2808
Previous Monthly Low 1.2303
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2566
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2553
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2543
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2509
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2486
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2599
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2621
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2655

 

 

