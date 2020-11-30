- USD/CAD is falling for the third straight trading day on Monday.
- US Dollar Index remains on the back foot at the start of the week.
- WTI consolidates last week's gains, trades below $45.
The USD/CAD pair started the new week near 1.3000 and started to push lower during the European trading hours. As of writing, the pair was trading at its lowest level since November 9th at 1.2955, losing 0.25% on a daily basis.
USD struggles to find demand
The broad-based USD weakness on Monday seems to be causing USD/CAD to remain under bearish pressure. The US Dollar Index, which lost 0.62% last week, is currently at its lowest level since late April of 2018 at 91.63, down 0.16% on the day.
Later in the day, the ISM Chicago's PMI, Pending Home Sales and the Dallas Fed's Manufacturing Business Index will be featured in the US economic docket. Meanwhile, Statistics Canada will release the Raw Materials Price Index and Building Permits data.
In the meantime, despite the lacklustre performance of crude oil prices, USD/CAD struggles to stage a meaningful rebound. At the moment, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is down 1.65% on the day at $44.80. However, this move seems to be a correction of last week's impressive upsurge, during which the WTI gained more than 7%, and doesn't impact the commodity-sensitive CAD's performance against its rivals.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2961
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0030
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23
|Today daily open
|1.2991
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3076
|Daily SMA50
|1.318
|Daily SMA100
|1.3229
|Daily SMA200
|1.3528
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3025
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2972
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3112
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2972
|Previous Monthly High
|1.339
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3081
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2992
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3005
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2967
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2943
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2914
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.302
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3049
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3073
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from 1.1991, holds on to daily gains
EUR/USD has hit a three-month high near 1.2000 as the dollar falls with bond yields. German data missed expectations, contracting 0.3% YoY. Demand for the greenback remains scarce. Vaccine developments could introduce some noise.
GBP/USD advances amid Brexit, vaccine optimism
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3350, buoyed by upbeat comments on Brexit from UK Foreign Secretary Raab. British authorities may approve Pfizer's covid vaccine during the week. The dollar is down alongside yields.
XAU/USD turns south after rejection at 21-HMA, $1750 in sight
Gold’s recovery from four-month lows of $1765 lost legs at the bearish 21-hourly moving average (HMA) at $1784 in the European session.
A few hours away from Ethereum 2.0 launch, here is everything you need to know
The Ethereum network came to life five years ago. Since that time, the project conceived as the world's computer has grown into the second-largest blockchain with tens of thousands of applications built on top of it.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!