USD/CAD drops to fresh three-month lows near 1.3370

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CAD fell below 1.3400 during the American trading hours.
  • US Dollar Index is posting modest daily losses below 97.00.
  • Crude oil selloff caps commodity-sensitive CAD's gains on Monday.

The USD/CAD pair spent the first half of the day moving sideways near 1.3400 but lost its traction during the American trading hours and fell to its lowest level since early March at 1.3371. As of writing, the pair was losing 0.3% on the day at 1.3385.

USD struggles to build on Friday's gains

The renewed selling pressure surrounding the greenback seems to have caused USD/CAD to start pushing lower. Last Friday, the upbeat jobs report from the US helped the US Dollar Index (DXY) snap an eight-day losing streak. The DXY, which stayed relatively quiet 97.00 for the majority of the day, is now posting daily losses near 96.80.

In the absence of significant macroeconomic data releases from the US, the risk perception is impacting the USD's performance. At the moment, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 are gaining 1.05% and 0.55% on a daily basis, not allowing the safe-haven USD to find demand.

On the other hand, falling crude oil prices make it difficult for the commodity-sensitive loonie to continue to gather strength. After Saudi Arabia's energy minister said on Monday that they won't be extending the additional voluntary oil output reductions, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) turned south from the multi-month highs its set above $40. As of writing, the WTI was down 2.05% on the day at $38.25.

Ahead of Wednesday's FOMC meeting, USD/CAD is likely to continue to trade in tight ranges. Tuesday's economic docket will feature the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index and the NFIB Business Optimism Index from the US.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3384
Today Daily Change -0.0038
Today Daily Change % -0.28
Today daily open 1.3422
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3833
Daily SMA50 1.3966
Daily SMA100 1.3742
Daily SMA200 1.3464
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3513
Previous Daily Low 1.3392
Previous Weekly High 1.3802
Previous Weekly Low 1.3392
Previous Monthly High 1.4173
Previous Monthly Low 1.3715
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3438
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3467
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3371
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3321
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.325
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3493
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3564
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3614

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD hovering above 1.13 as Lagarde pledges support

EUR/USD hovering above 1.13 as Lagarde pledges support

EUR/USD is trading above 1.13, edging higher as ECB President Lagarde reiterates the bank's commitment to supporting the economy. The safe-haven US dollar is on the back foot as stocks extend their rise. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trades around 1.27 with Brexit, UK reopening in play

GBP/USD trades around 1.27 with Brexit, UK reopening in play

GBP/USD is trading around 1.27, hanging onto most of its gains. Deadlocked Brexit talks and the slow UK reopening are somewhat weighing on the pound. Markets are still digesting the upbeat US jobs report. 

GBP/USD News

Crypto market turns to Bitcoin for directionlessness

Crypto market turns to Bitcoin for directionlessness

Dominance graphs show potential in BTC to take 3/4 of the market. ETH shows uncertainty just a few cents from key resistance levels. Ripple takes the concept of low volatility to the next level, far from what the market expected from XRP.

Read more

Gold: Attempted recovery might still be seen as selling opportunity

Gold: Attempted recovery might still be seen as selling opportunity

Gold managed to close a modest weekly bearish gap of around $10 and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily trading range, just below the $1695 level. The uptick comes after Friday's late rebound from one-month lows.

Gold News

WTI continues to pull away from multi-month highs, trades below

WTI continues to pull away from multi-month highs, trades below

Crude oil prices started the new week on a strong footing after the OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) agreed to extend the oil output cuts of the current 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) by one more month until the end of July.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures