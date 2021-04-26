USD/CAD drops to fresh multi-week lows, around 1.2435-30 region ahead of US data

- USD/CAD extended its post-BoC downfall and dropped to six-week lows on the first day of a new week.
- The USD found some support from an uptick in the US bond yields, though failed to lend any support.
- Bulls seemed unimpressed by a fresh leg down in crude oil prices, which tend to undermine the loonie.
The USD/CAD pair maintained its offered tone through the mid-European session and dropped to fresh six-week lows, around the 1.2435 region in the last hour.
The pair prolonged last week's post-BoC sharp retracement slide from levels just above the mid-1.2600s and witnessed some follow-through selling on the first day of a new trading week. The US dollar selling bias remained unabated through the first half of the trading action, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor that continued exerting some pressure on the USD/CAD pair.
In fact, the key USD Index dropped to the lowest level since early March amid firming expectations that the Fed will keep interest rates low for a longer period. On the other hand, a more hawkish Bank of Canada extended some support to the Canadian dollar. It is worth reporting that the BoC brought forward its guidance for the first interest rate hike to the second half of 2022.
Meanwhile, a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields helped limit any further losses for the greenback, albeit did little to ease the bearish pressure or lend any support to the USD/CAD pair. Bulls even shrugged off and seemed unimpressed by sliding crude oil prices, now down around 1.5% for the day and which tend to undermine demand for the commodity-linked loonie.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of Durable Goods Orders during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields, will drive the sentiment surrounding the USD. Apart from this, oil price dynamics might influence the USD/CAD pair and allow traders to grab some short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2437
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0039
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.31
|Today daily open
|1.2476
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.255
|Daily SMA50
|1.2575
|Daily SMA100
|1.2666
|Daily SMA200
|1.293
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.251
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2461
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2654
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.246
|Previous Monthly High
|1.274
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2365
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.248
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2491
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2455
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2434
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2407
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2503
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2531
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2552
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from highs after German data misses
EUR/USD has dropped to around 1.21 after the German IFO Business Climate missed estimates with 96.8 points. Earlier, the euro advanced amid Europe's progress on vaccines and an upbeat market mood. US Durable Goods Orders are eyed.
GBP/USD rises above 1.39 on risk-on mood
GBP/USD is rising above 1.39 as the safe-haven dollar retreats amid optimism about a vaccine-led recovery. The pound cheers BOE policymaker’s economic optimism and shrugs off doubts over the successful Brexit deal.
XAU/USD holds steady around $1,780, lacks follow-through
Sustained USD selling assisted gold to regain positive traction on the first day of a new week. A modest pickup in the US bond yields, the underlying bullish tone might cap the commodity. Investors look forward to the release of US Durable Goods Orders for a fresh trading impetus.
Dogecoin primed to retest all-time highs
Dogecoin price has been trading sideways around a crucial supply zone. A decisive close above this area of interest could set the stage for a 70% upswing to an all-time high at $0.459. DOGE funding rates are nearing zero from negative territory, indicating increasing bullish speculators.
S&P 500 (SPX) Week Ahead: Equites set another record high as huge earnings week beckons
Equity markets set yet more record highs, big earnings week ahead. Refinitiv data shows 85.4% of reported earnings so far have beaten estimates. Will bears ever come out of hibernation and sell something, anything?