USD/CAD drops to fresh daily lows below 1.2550 despite falling crude oil prices

- USD/CAD came under modest bearish pressure in European session.
- WTI is losing more than 1% on Monday, trading above $60.
- US Dollar Index posts small daily losses ahead of PMI data.
The USD/CAD pair closed the previous week virtually unchanged and continued to fluctuate in a narrow band during the Asian session on Monday. With the greenback facing a renewed selling pressure in the European trading hours, however, the pair edged lower and was last seen losing 0.2% on the day at 1.2548.
DXY retreats below 93.00 ahead of US data
In the absence of significant fundamental drivers, the risk-on market environment seems to be making it difficult for the USD to find demand. The US Dollar Index (DXY) is currently down 0.06% on a daily basis at 92.97.
On Friday, the data from the US showed that Nonfarm Payrolls in March surged by 916,000. This reading beating the market expectation of 647,000 by a wide margin and helped the market mood improve. Reflecting the dominance of risk flows, the S&P 500 Futures are up 0.6% at 4,033.
On The other hand, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate is falling 1.5% to trade at $60.30 and limiting USD/CAD's downside for the time being.
Later in the session, the IHS Markit and the ISM will be both releasing the Services PMI figures for March. The US economic docket will feature February Factory Orders and the ISM-NY Business Conditions as well. Nevertheless, the market reaction to these data is likely to remain subdued amid thin trading conditions on Easter Monday.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2549
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|1.2575
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2552
|Daily SMA50
|1.2641
|Daily SMA100
|1.2735
|Daily SMA200
|1.3008
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2582
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2528
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2647
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2528
|Previous Monthly High
|1.274
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2365
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2561
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2549
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2542
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2509
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2489
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2595
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2615
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2648
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
