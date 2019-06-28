USD/CAD drops to fresh 2019 lows below 1.3060 after BoC's Business Outlook Survey

- Canadian GDP expands more than expected in April.
- Bank of Canada's upbeat tone in its latest survey boosts CAD.
- US Dollar Index edges lower toward 96 amid month-end flows.
The USD/CAD pair came under a renewed selling pressure in the last hour and slumped to its lowest level since November of 2018 at 1.3057 before staging a modest rebound. As of writing, the pair was down 0.15% on a daily basis at 1.3075.
Earlier today, Statistics Canada reported that the real GDP in Canada expanded by 0.3% on a monthly basis in April following March's 0.5% reading but still came in better than the market expectation of 0.1% to provide the initial boost to the loonie.
Later in the day, the Bank of Canada in its latest Business Outlook Survey said that there was a slight improvement in the business sentiment in the second quarter and added that investment and hiring intentions remained healthy in the period. "Businesses expect increase in sales growth over next 12 months, backed by healthy domestic and foreign demand and low C$," the BoC further added in its press release to allow the CAD to gather further strength.
On the other hand, the greenback continued to weaken in the second half of the day amid month-end flows and caused the pair to continue to push lower. Although today's data showed that inflation in May, as measured by the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, came in at 1.6% on a yearly basis to match analysts' estimate, the US Dollar Index struggled to gain traction and was last down 0.12% on the day at 96.10.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.308
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|1.3096
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3304
|Daily SMA50
|1.3392
|Daily SMA100
|1.3354
|Daily SMA200
|1.3291
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.314
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3092
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3434
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3151
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3566
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3357
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.311
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3121
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3079
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3061
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3031
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3127
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3157
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3175
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1400 amid upbeat EZ inflation,
EUR/USD is rising, trading closer to 1.1400. Euro-zone core inflation exceeded expectations with 1.1%, boosting the euro. US Core PCE also beat with 1.6% YoY. Markets are awaiting the all-important Trump-Xi summit in Japan.
GBP/USD trades around 1.2700 amid political speculation
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2700 after UK Q1 GDP was confirmed at 0.5% QoQ. Boris Johnson refused to reject the option of bypassing parliament to ram through a no-deal Brexit. The Trump-Xi summit is awaited.
USD/JPY climbs back closer to daily tops, lacks follow-through
The USD/JPY pair extended its steady intraday climb and jumped to the top end of its daily trading range, around the 107.80 region post-US data, albeit lacked follow-through.
Gold refreshes session lows; downside seems limited ahead of Trump-Xi meeting
Gold finally broke down of its European session consolidation phase and dropped to fresh session lows, around the $1407 region in the last hour.
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD has a lack of strong support levels till $10,750
BTC/USD plummeted this Thursday as the price went down from a high of $13,345 to a low of $10,275, before settling around $11,145.