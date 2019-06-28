USD/CAD drops to fresh 2019 lows below 1.3060 after BoC's Business Outlook Survey

  • Canadian GDP expands more than expected in April.
  • Bank of Canada's upbeat tone in its latest survey boosts CAD.
  • US Dollar Index edges lower toward 96 amid month-end flows.

The USD/CAD pair came under a renewed selling pressure in the last hour and slumped to its lowest level since November of 2018 at 1.3057 before staging a modest rebound. As of writing, the pair was down 0.15% on a daily basis at 1.3075.

Earlier today, Statistics Canada reported that the real GDP in Canada expanded by 0.3% on a monthly basis in April following March's 0.5% reading but still came in better than the market expectation of 0.1% to provide the initial boost to the loonie.

Later in the day, the Bank of Canada in its latest Business Outlook Survey said that there was a slight improvement in the business sentiment in the second quarter and added that investment and hiring intentions remained healthy in the period. "Businesses expect increase in sales growth over next 12 months, backed by healthy domestic and foreign demand and low C$," the BoC further added in its press release to allow the CAD to gather further strength.

On the other hand, the greenback continued to weaken in the second half of the day amid month-end flows and caused the pair to continue to push lower. Although today's data showed that inflation in May, as measured by the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, came in at 1.6% on a yearly basis to match analysts' estimate, the US Dollar Index struggled to gain traction and was last down 0.12% on the day at 96.10.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.308
Today Daily Change -0.0016
Today Daily Change % -0.12
Today daily open 1.3096
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3304
Daily SMA50 1.3392
Daily SMA100 1.3354
Daily SMA200 1.3291
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.314
Previous Daily Low 1.3092
Previous Weekly High 1.3434
Previous Weekly Low 1.3151
Previous Monthly High 1.3566
Previous Monthly Low 1.3357
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.311
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3121
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3079
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3061
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3031
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3127
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3157
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3175

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

