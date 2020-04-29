USD/CAD drops to fresh 2-week lows amid surging oil prices, notable USD supply

- A combination of factors exerted some fresh downward pressure on USD/CAD.
- A further improvement in the risk sentiment dented the USD’s safe-haven status.
- A strong recovery in oil prices underpinned the loonie and added to the selling bias.
- Bears likely to aim for a slide below 1.39 mark ahead of US GDP, FOMC decision.
The USD/CAD pair edged lower through the early European session and dropped to fresh two-week lows, around the 1.3930 region in the last hour.
The pair failed to capitalize on the overnight late rebound of around 65 pips, instead met with some fresh supply near the key 1.40 psychological mark and was being weighed down by a combination of factors.
The latest optimism over the slowing spread of the coronavirus and a move to re-open economies in some parts of the world boosted investors’ confidence. This, in turn, dented the US dollar's perceived safe-haven status.
This comes amid some strong follow-through recovery in crude oil prices, which underpinned demand for the commodity-linked currency – the loonie – and contributed to the pair's downfall for the third consecutive session.
Oil prices built on the previous day's strong intraday bounce and jumped nearly 15% on Wednesday on hopes for some demand recovery, especially after some European countries and the US cities moved to ease coronavirus lockdowns.
Meanwhile, the pair's inability to move back above an important horizontal support breakpoint – now turned resistance near the 1.40 mark – clearly suggests that the near-term bearish pressure is still far from over.
Hence, some follow-through weakness below the 1.3900 round-figure mark, towards testing April monthly swing lows support near the 1.3860-55 region, now looks a distinct possibility as the focus now shifts to the US macro data.
Wednesday's US economic docket highlights the release of the advance Q1 GDP report, which is expected to show that the economic activity contracted sharply by 4.0% annualized pace amid the coronavirus-induced lockdowns.
This will be followed by the latest FOMC monetary policy decision, which will be looked upon for clues about the central bank's future policy path. This will influence the USD price dynamics and provide some meaningful directional impetus.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.394
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0058
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.41
|Today daily open
|1.3998
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4065
|Daily SMA50
|1.3891
|Daily SMA100
|1.3518
|Daily SMA200
|1.3375
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4073
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3936
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4265
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.4
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4668
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3315
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3988
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4021
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3932
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3866
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3795
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4069
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4139
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4205
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances amid dollar weakness ahead of top-tier events
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0850, higher amid an improved market mood. US first-quarter GDP is set to show a plunge in activity and German April CPI to reflect slower inflation. The Federal Reserve's new projections are set to rock markets.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.2450 amid ongoing UK lockdown
GBP-USD is trading around 1.2450, within its range. The UK lockdown is set to extend amid a lack of testing and tracing means. The dollar is on the back foot ahead of critical US events.
Forex Today: Dollar depressed ahead of critical US GDP, the Fed, and global disease dilemmas
The US dollar is on the back foot across the board, losing to the commodity currencies and the yen alike, even as stocks have not gone too far and oil is stabilizing at low ground. Two top-tier US events await markets.
WTI pares early-day gains to sub-$14, still 10% up in Asia
WTI pares the early-day gains following Moody’s downbeat forecasts. The early-Asia recovery took clues from weak US dollar, upbeat API data and technical breakout. EIA’s weekly oil inventories, US GDP and virus updates will be the key catalysts.
Gold: Well-supported and ready to rise ahead of FOMC
Gold has been holding onto some of its gains and now faces a big test – the Federal Reserve's rate decision. Can the precious metal continue higher? The technical positioning looks promising.