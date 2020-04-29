USD/CAD drops to fresh 2-week lows amid surging oil prices, notable USD supply

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • A combination of factors exerted some fresh downward pressure on USD/CAD.
  • A further improvement in the risk sentiment dented the USD’s safe-haven status.
  • A strong recovery in oil prices underpinned the loonie and added to the selling bias.
  • Bears likely to aim for a slide below 1.39 mark ahead of US GDP, FOMC decision.

The USD/CAD pair edged lower through the early European session and dropped to fresh two-week lows, around the 1.3930 region in the last hour.

The pair failed to capitalize on the overnight late rebound of around 65 pips, instead met with some fresh supply near the key 1.40 psychological mark and was being weighed down by a combination of factors.

The latest optimism over the slowing spread of the coronavirus and a move to re-open economies in some parts of the world boosted investors’ confidence. This, in turn, dented the US dollar's perceived safe-haven status.

This comes amid some strong follow-through recovery in crude oil prices, which underpinned demand for the commodity-linked currency – the loonie – and contributed to the pair's downfall for the third consecutive session.

Oil prices built on the previous day's strong intraday bounce and jumped nearly 15% on Wednesday on hopes for some demand recovery, especially after some European countries and the US cities moved to ease coronavirus lockdowns.

Meanwhile, the pair's inability to move back above an important horizontal support breakpoint – now turned resistance near the 1.40 mark – clearly suggests that the near-term bearish pressure is still far from over.

Hence, some follow-through weakness below the 1.3900 round-figure mark, towards testing April monthly swing lows support near the 1.3860-55 region, now looks a distinct possibility as the focus now shifts to the US macro data.

Wednesday's US economic docket highlights the release of the advance Q1 GDP report, which is expected to show that the economic activity contracted sharply by 4.0% annualized pace amid the coronavirus-induced lockdowns.

This will be followed by the latest FOMC monetary policy decision, which will be looked upon for clues about the central bank's future policy path. This will influence the USD price dynamics and provide some meaningful directional impetus.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.394
Today Daily Change -0.0058
Today Daily Change % -0.41
Today daily open 1.3998
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.4065
Daily SMA50 1.3891
Daily SMA100 1.3518
Daily SMA200 1.3375
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.4073
Previous Daily Low 1.3936
Previous Weekly High 1.4265
Previous Weekly Low 1.4
Previous Monthly High 1.4668
Previous Monthly Low 1.3315
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3988
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.4021
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3932
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3866
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3795
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4069
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4139
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4205

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD advances amid dollar weakness ahead of top-tier events

EUR/USD advances amid dollar weakness ahead of top-tier events

EUR/USD is trading around 1.0850, higher amid an improved market mood. US first-quarter GDP is set to show a plunge in activity and German April CPI to reflect slower inflation. The Federal Reserve's new projections are set to rock markets. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD hovers around 1.2450 amid ongoing UK lockdown

GBP/USD hovers around 1.2450 amid ongoing UK lockdown

GBP-USD is trading around 1.2450, within its range. The UK lockdown is set to extend amid a lack of testing and tracing means. The dollar is on the back foot ahead of critical US events.

GBP/USD News

Forex Today: Dollar depressed ahead of critical US GDP, the Fed, and global disease dilemmas

Forex Today: Dollar depressed ahead of critical US GDP, the Fed, and global disease dilemmas

The US dollar is on the back foot across the board, losing to the commodity currencies and the yen alike, even as stocks have not gone too far and oil is stabilizing at low ground. Two top-tier US events await markets.

Read more

WTI pares early-day gains to sub-$14, still 10% up in Asia

WTI pares early-day gains to sub-$14, still 10% up in Asia

WTI pares the early-day gains following Moody’s downbeat forecasts. The early-Asia recovery took clues from weak US dollar, upbeat API data and technical breakout. EIA’s weekly oil inventories, US GDP and virus updates will be the key catalysts.

Oil News

Gold: Well-supported and ready to rise ahead of FOMC

Gold: Well-supported and ready to rise ahead of FOMC

Gold has been holding onto some of its gains and now faces a big test – the Federal Reserve's rate decision. Can the precious metal continue higher? The technical positioning looks promising. 

Gold News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures