USD/CAD drops to fresh 17-day lows near 1.3230

- USD/CAD is falling for the second straight day on Thursday.
- Rising crude oil prices help CAD gather strength against its rivals.
- US Dollar Index stays flat below 94.00 ahead of Jobless Claims data.
The USD/CAD pair lost more than 50 pips on Wednesday and extended its slide to a fresh 17-day low of 1.3228. As of writing, the pair was down 0.17% on the day at 1.3232.
Oil rally continues on Thursday
The steady increase witnessed in crude oil prices since the start of the week continues to provide a boost to the commodity-sensitive loonie. After closing the first three days of the week in the positive territory, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is pushing higher on Thursday and was last seen gaining 1.1% on the day at $40.45.
On the other hand, the greenback struggles to find demand on Thursday as risk flows continue to dominate the markets. Reflecting the upbeat market mood, major European equity indexes are up between 0.5% and 0.8% and the S&P 500 futures are gaining 0.5%.
Ahead of the US Department of Labor's weekly Initial Jobless Claims data, which is expected to drop to 820K from 837K, the US Dollar Index is flat on the day at 93.60.
The only data featured in the Canadian economic docket will be Housing Starts and Bank of Canada (BoC) Governor Tiff Macklem will be delivering a speech at 1230 GMT.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3234
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|1.3256
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3277
|Daily SMA50
|1.3239
|Daily SMA100
|1.3408
|Daily SMA200
|1.3534
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3341
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3255
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3421
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3267
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3421
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2994
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3288
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3308
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3227
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3198
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3141
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3313
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.337
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3398
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates gains below 0.72 amid upbeat China PMI
AUD/USD holds gains around 0.7180 in Asia this Friday. Australia's Aug home loan data bettered estimates. Improved risk appetite, amid upbeat Trump's comments and a surprise jump in China's Caixin Services PMI, favors the continued rise in the AUD.
Gold: Bulls push bears back over the $1,900 line, dollar can't catch a break
The US dollar is crumbling below the 93.50 level and is on its last legs. Gold has pushed the bears back and the price retreats back above $1,900 to form new support. Gold bears go back to the drawing board and await for high probability conditions.
USD/JPY eases below 106.00 amid fresh US dollar supply
USD/JPY snaps a two-day winning streak and drops back below 106.00, tracking the renewed weakness in the US dollar across the board. The risk-on mood amid better Chinese data and Trump's recovery news weighs on the safe-haven dollar.
Elections matter: The pause that decides...
In the final month before the US Presidential Election politics dominate every decision in Washington. The slowing economic recovery needs another stimulus package, unemployed workers want extended benefits.
WTI: Cheering upside break of 200-day EMA to eye $42.00
WTI refreshes three-week high while carrying the run-up beyond key EMA, falling trend line from September 04. The energy benchmark respects the upside break of 200-day SMA and a five-week-long descending resistance line, now support.