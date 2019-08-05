USD/CAD drops to four-day lows, moves away from weekly tops

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Canadian Dollar trims losses against US dollar as equity prices continue to drop worldwide. 
  • Emerging market currencies tumbled but AUD, CAD and NZD managed to rise over the last hours. 
  • Mixed US data about service sector: Markit rises above expectations while ISM drops to lowest since August 2016. 

The USD/CAD pair peaked earlier today above 1.3240 and then turned to the downside. Recently bottomed at 1.3176, the lowest since July 31. As of writing, it is hovering slightly below 1.3200, flat for the day. 

Dollar losses strength against G10 currencies 

Emerging market currencies are falling sharply on the back of risk aversion triggered by trade war tensions. The devaluation of the Chinese yuan increased fears and concerns about the global economic outlook amid an escalation in the US-China trade tensions. 

The USD/CAD rose at the beginning of the week but then turned lower as US yields tumble with the 10-year reaching 1.75%, the lowest since November 2016. 

Data from the US did not help the greenback. The positive Markit Service PMI for July (53.0 vs expectations of 52.2) was offset by the ISM non-manufacturing index that dropped to 53.7, its lowest level in almost three years. “Although still above 50, there were signs that global growth and trade headwinds are extending beyond the factory sector”, said Well Fargo analysts. 

Still, the key driver across market continues to be the US-China situation. In Wall Street, the DOW JONES is down more than 2% while the NASDAQ losses almost 3%. Risk aversion so far is not boosting the USD/CAD that continues to move with a bearish bias in the very short-term.

Bearish intraday tone still in range 

The USD/CAD is attempting to consolidate below 1.3200. The next key support is 1.3180/85, also the lower limit of the current range. A break lower would favor an extension of the correction from 1-month highs. 

If the pair recovers clearly back above 1.3200 it would alleviate the bearish pressure. The next resistance is seen at 1.3220 and above comes 1.3250, the critical resistance that capped the rally last week.  

More levels 

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.32
Today Daily Change -0.0006
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 1.3206
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3117
Daily SMA50 1.3218
Daily SMA100 1.331
Daily SMA200 1.3306
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3267
Previous Daily Low 1.3198
Previous Weekly High 1.3267
Previous Weekly Low 1.3106
Previous Monthly High 1.3215
Previous Monthly Low 1.3016
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3224
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3241
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3181
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3156
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3113
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3249
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3292
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3317

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

