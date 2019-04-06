USD/CAD drops to 2-week lows, closes in on 1.34 on upbeat market sentiment

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • WTI posts daily gains ahead of weekly API data.
  • Fed's Powell opens the door for a rate cut.
  • US Dollar Index struggles to gain traction.

The USD/CAD pair came under a renewed selling pressure in the last hours and extended its daily decline to its lowest level in two weeks at 1.3407. As of writing, the pair was trading at 1.3411, losing 0.17% on a daily basis.

Earlier today, while speaking at an event organized by the Chicago Fed, FOMC Chairman Powell dropped the phrase "patient stance" when talking about a possible policy response to heightened risks surrounding the trade dispute other matters. "We will act as appropriate to sustain the expansion, with a strong labour market and inflation near our symmetric 2% objective," Powell said, which was assessed as him crack open the door for a rate cut.

With the initial reaction, the US Dollar Index slumped to 97 area but was able to recover to 97.20 in the NA session. More importantly, Powell's remarks helped the market sentiment turn positive and provided a boost to the risk-sensitive loonie and other assets such as stocks and commodities. Ahead of the weekly API report, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate is adding 1% on a daily basis at $53.40. 

Meanwhile, the only data from the U.S. today revealed that factory orders contracted by 0.8% in April following March 1.3% but was largely ignored as it was mostly in line with the market expectation for a decline of 0.9%.

There won't be any macroeconomic data releases in the remainder of the day. On Wednesday, labour productivity data from Canada and the service sector PMI data from the U.S. alongside with the ADP private sector employment figures from the U.S. will be looked upon for fresh impetus.

Technical levels to consider

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3412
Today Daily Change -0.0026
Today Daily Change % -0.19
Today daily open 1.3438
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3461
Daily SMA50 1.3417
Daily SMA100 1.3346
Daily SMA200 1.3268
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3529
Previous Daily Low 1.3435
Previous Weekly High 1.3566
Previous Weekly Low 1.3429
Previous Monthly High 1.3566
Previous Monthly Low 1.3357
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3471
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3493
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3406
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3374
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3313
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.35
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3561
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3593

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: 100-day MA caps upside despite Powell, focus on US ADP

EUR/USD: 100-day MA caps upside despite Powell, focus on US ADP

EUR/USD failed to take out key moving average hurdle on Tuesday despite dovish comments from Federal Reserve’s chief and could fall back to 1.12 if the US jobs data due today betters estimates.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD remains on recovery mode, all eyes on UK services PMI

GBP/USD remains on recovery mode, all eyes on UK services PMI

Although expectations of an end to Brexit deadlock, coupled with overall greenback weakness, help the GBP/USD pair off-late, traders remain cautious ahead of the key services PMI data.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY holds steady above 108.00 amid positive equities

USD/JPY holds steady above 108.00 amid positive equities

The USD/JPY pair manages to defend the 108 handle amid risk-on action in the Asian equities and US equity futures, fuelled by Fed Chair Powell’s readiness to the cut rates if needed.

USD/JPY News

US Services PMI Preview: Down but not out

US Services PMI Preview: Down but not out

The overall PMI is expected to be unchanged at 55.5 in May.  The business activity index is predicted to drop to 58.5 from 59.5 in April. The new orders index was 58.1 in April and 59.0 in March. 

Read more

Gold: Bulls stay in control and eye February high at 1347.11

Gold: Bulls stay in control and eye February high at 1347.11

The price rallied above of the prior falling wedges resistance recently and while underpinned by the 200-day ma and October high at 1263.16/1243.55, Gold holds onto bullish territory.

Gold News

Editors' pick

EUR/USD: 100-day MA caps upside despite Powell, focus on US ADP

EUR/USD: 100-day MA caps upside despite Powell, focus on US ADP

EUR/USD failed to take out key moving average hurdle on Tuesday despite dovish comments from Federal Reserve’s chief and could fall back to 1.12 if the US jobs data due today betters estimates.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD remains on recovery mode, all eyes on UK services PMI

GBP/USD remains on recovery mode, all eyes on UK services PMI

Although expectations of an end to Brexit deadlock, coupled with overall greenback weakness, help the GBP/USD pair off-late, traders remain cautious ahead of the key services PMI data.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY holds steady above 108.00 amid positive equities

USD/JPY holds steady above 108.00 amid positive equities

The USD/JPY pair manages to defend the 108 handle amid risk-on action in the Asian equities and US equity futures, fuelled by Fed Chair Powell’s readiness to the cut rates if needed.

USD/JPY News

US Services PMI Preview: Down but not out

US Services PMI Preview: Down but not out

The overall PMI is expected to be unchanged at 55.5 in May.  The business activity index is predicted to drop to 58.5 from 59.5 in April. The new orders index was 58.1 in April and 59.0 in March. 

Read more

Gold: Bulls stay in control and eye February high at 1347.11

Gold: Bulls stay in control and eye February high at 1347.11

The price rallied above of the prior falling wedges resistance recently and while underpinned by the 200-day ma and October high at 1263.16/1243.55, Gold holds onto bullish territory.

Gold News

eur/gbp

central banks

eur/usd

gbp/usd

usd/jpy

aud/usd

Signatures

bitcoin

ethereum

ripple

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  