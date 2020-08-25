USD/CAD drops to 1.3175 but rebounds to 1.3200, remains sideways

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • USD/CAD retreats from highest in four days, continues to trade near monthly lows.
  • Loonie supported by risk sentiment and higher crude oil prices.

The USD/CAD is falling on Tuesday amid a weaker US dollar and higher crude oil prices. On European hours, the pair peaked at 1.3239, the highest level since Thursday and then turned to the downside. It bottomed at 1.3175 and is hovering around 1.3200 as of writing, down 20 pips for the day.

The loonie managed to turn positive versus the US dollar despite the pullback in equity markets. The improvement in the relationship between the US and China boosted market sentiment earlier today, but then it faded. Actually, at the moment, US stocks are mostly lower. The Dow Jones losses 0.65% and the Nasdaq gains 0.10%.

A key support to the Canadian dollar on Tuesday is the rally in crude oil prices. The West Texas Intermediate is up 1.55%. It reached the highest intraday level since March earlier on Tuesday, before pulling back. The hurricane Laura is headed toward the Gulf Coast.

Economic data from the US was mostly ignored by market participants. The numbers showed two surprises: A sharp rise in New Home Sales in July and a significant drop in Consumer Sentiment to the lowest in six years in August.

In a few minutes, Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Lawrence Schembri will deliver a speech. His words could trigger some moves. The BoC launched on Monday a public consultation on inflation targeting; it is done every five years.

Technical outlook

The USD/CAD continues to trade sideways in the short-term, with the vital support seen around 1.3120/30, the August bottom (lowest since January). On the upside, the 1.3235/40 is the critical resistance; a break above would likely lead to more gains and a test of the 20-day moving average at 1.3278.

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3204
Today Daily Change -0.0013
Today Daily Change % -0.10
Today daily open 1.3217
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3289
Daily SMA50 1.3447
Daily SMA100 1.3668
Daily SMA200 1.3531
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3238
Previous Daily Low 1.3135
Previous Weekly High 1.3265
Previous Weekly Low 1.3133
Previous Monthly High 1.3646
Previous Monthly Low 1.3331
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3199
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3174
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3155
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3093
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3052
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3259
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.33
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3362

 

 

