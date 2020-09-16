USD/CAD drops to 1.3160 area as focus shifts to FOMC

- USD/CAD struggles to make a decisive move in either direction.
- US Dollar Index struggles to hold above 93.00.
- Investors wait for FOMC's Interest Rate Decision and Monetary Policy Statement.
The USD/CAD pair gained traction in the early American session and climbed toward 1.3200. However, the pair struggled to preserve its momentum and was last seen losing 0.15% on the day at 1.3162.
DXY retreats below 93.00 after modest rebound
Earlier in the day, the data published by Statistics Canada showed that the annual Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Canada remained unchanged at 0.1% in August. On the other hand, Retail Sales in the US increased by 0.6% and the NAHB Housing Market Index improved to 83 and beat the market expectation of 78.
Nevertheless, the market reaction to these data was mixed with investors opting out to remain on the sidelines while waiting for the FOMC to announce its policy decisions following the September meeting.
The US Dollar Index, which dropped below 92.80 earlier in the day, turned positive above 93.00 in the last hour but returned to 92.90 area, reaffirming the indecisive market action.
Previewing this key event, "given the fact that markets do not expect the Fed to tighten monetary policy anytime soon, the FOMC may not be in a hurry to provide specific numbers or dates," said Rabobank analysts. "A significant setback in the economic recovery would force the Fed to rethink its monetary policy stance."
Federal Reserve Preview: 15 major banks expectations.
Meanwhile, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate is gaining more than 3% on Wednesday, helping the commodity-sensitive CAD stay resilient against its rivals.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3167
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|1.3186
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3145
|Daily SMA50
|1.3301
|Daily SMA100
|1.3523
|Daily SMA200
|1.352
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3202
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3135
|Previous Weekly High
|1.326
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3053
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3451
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.302
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3177
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3161
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3147
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3107
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3079
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3214
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3242
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3282
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD pays a little heed to upbeat New Zealand Q2 GDP but stays above 0.6700
NZD/USD keeps the post-Fed recovery despite shrugging off New Zealand (NZ) GDP data. The pair recently ignored NZ Q2 GDP while staying on the path to consolidate the Fed-led losses. Also helping the pair could be the risk recovery ahead of the long day.
AUD/USD: Consolidates Fed-led losses near 0.7300, eyes Aussie jobs report
AUD/USD keeps recovery moves from 0.7277, nursing post-FOMC losses from 0.7331. Fed reiterated readiness to act with no immediate urgency, mildly revising up growth forecasts. Australia’s August month employment data may disappoint buyers but vaccine hopes, trade optimism stay ready to offer surprises.
XAU/USD drifts lower in response to the Federal Reserve
XAU/USD is trading below $1,970, falling off the highs after the Fed published mixed projections and offers no new stimulus.
USD/JPY hardly moves as the Fed fail to inspire any volatility
USD/JPY has barely moved after the FOMC rate decision and policy announcement. The price went to test the previous wave low but then popped back up almost instantly.
WTI Price Analysis: Eyes $40 mark amid bullish crossover
WTI (futures on Nymex) extends its steady rise into the European trading this Wednesday, as the bulls gear up for a test of the $40 mark.