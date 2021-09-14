USD/CAD drops to 1.2600 mark in reaction to weaker US CPI report

- A combination of factors dragged USD/CAD lower for the second successive day.
- Rising oil prices underpinned the loonie and acted as a headwind for the major.
- Softer US CPI report weighed on the USD and contributed to the intraday selling.
The USD/CAD pair witnessed some selling during the early North American session and dropped to the 1.2600 neighbourhood, or two-day lows in reaction to the softer-than-expected US CPI report.
Following a brief consolidation through the first half of the trading action on Tuesday, the USD/CAD pair met with some fresh supply and turned lower for the second successive day. WTI crude oil shot to the highest level since August 3 – closer to the $71.00/barrel mark – and underpinned the commodity-linked loonie.
On the other hand, the US dollar extended the previous day's retracement slide and dropped to one-week lows following the release of the US consumer inflation figures. The headline CPI missed expectations and decelerated to 0.3% in August from 0.5% in the previous month. On yearly basis, the CPI edged lower to 5.3%, as anticipated.
Meanwhile, core inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, fell short of consensus estimates and recorded a modest 0.1% rise during the reported month. More importantly, the yearly core CPI fell to 4% from 4.3% in July and dashed hopes for an imminent Fed taper announcement at the upcoming policy meeting on September 20-21.
This was evident from a modest intraday pullback in the US Treasury bond yields. Apart from this, the underlying bullish sentiment in the financial markets might further act as a headwind for the safe-haven greenback. The fundamental backdrop favours bearish traders and supports prospects for further downside for the USD/CAD pair.
However, hopes that the Fed would eventually begin rolling back its massive pandemic-era stimulus later this year could lend some support to the greenback. This makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through selling below last Friday's swing lows, around the 1.2585-80 region, before placing aggressive bearish bets.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.261
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0039
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.31
|Today daily open
|1.2649
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2644
|Daily SMA50
|1.2581
|Daily SMA100
|1.239
|Daily SMA200
|1.2526
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2695
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2638
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2762
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2518
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2949
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2453
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.266
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2674
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2626
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2603
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2569
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2683
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2718
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2741
