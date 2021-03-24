USD/CAD drops further below 1.2550 as WTI rises above $60

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Higher equity and crude oil prices boost the loonie.
  • USD/CAD extends correction from weekly highs under 1.2550.

The USD/CAD is trading at daily lows near 1.2540. It dropped further during the American session on the back of an improvement in risk sentiment and higher crude oil prices.

Earlier on Wednesday, the USD/CAD peaked at 1.2608, the highest level since March 11. It then started to correct lower and accelerated on US hours, breaking under 1.2550.

In Wall Street, the Dow Jones gains more than 1% and the S&P 500 0.62%, while the Nasdaq is still in negative territory, falling 0.30%. The WTI soars 5%, with the barrel above $60.00. Speculations that OPEC+ will keep output steady at the April meeting and the Suez Canal blockade are keeping oil on demand.

The pair is about to post the first daily loss after rising during four consecutive days. From a technical perspective, USD/CAD still holds a bullish tone but the momentum eased. The next support is seen at 1.2530, and a consolidation below would point to some weakness to the upside. A recovery back above 1.2580, would expose 1.2600.

Technical levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2552
Today Daily Change -0.0037
Today Daily Change % -0.29
Today daily open 1.2589
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2573
Daily SMA50 1.2659
Daily SMA100 1.2774
Daily SMA200 1.3049
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2595
Previous Daily Low 1.2515
Previous Weekly High 1.2548
Previous Weekly Low 1.2365
Previous Monthly High 1.287
Previous Monthly Low 1.2468
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2564
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2546
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2538
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2486
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2458
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2617
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2646
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2697

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news
 

Latest Forex News

