USD/CAD drops below 1.4100 as oil’s rally pleases the bears

- USD/CAD declines to the intraday low as oil rises further beyond $30.00.
- US-China tussle, Fed Chair Powell’s comments fail to propel the quote.
- Virus fears keep the declines limited amid a light calendar.
Following its early-Asian U-turn from Friday’s recoveries, USD/CAD declines to the intraday low of 1.4083, down 0.18% on a day, amid the initial trading session on Monday. The pair seems to have taken clues from oil’s latest run-up while ignoring the broad US dollar strength.
WTI June Futures on NYMEX registers three-day winning streak while taking bids near $30.77, up 4.20% on a day, by the press time. The oil benchmark is likely driven by the recently upbeat comments from the Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
During his latest “60 minutes” interview on the US TV, the Fed policymaker renewed hopes of the world’s largest economy’s recovery while pouring cold water on negative rate expectations.
It should also be noted that the US-China tussle intensifies to a new level with each side using the words line “super-duper missiles” and “nuclear weapon”.
Even so, the market’s risk-tone remains mildly positive with the US 10-year Treasury yields gaining 0.8 basis points (bps) to .648% whereas stocks in Asia also flash upbeat signals.
While most of the early-day catalysts are out and loud, the pair traders may keep eyes on the oil price moves, as well as trade and virus updates, for fresh impulse.
Technical analysis
A four-week-old falling trend line, currently near 1.4125, restricts the pair’s immediate upside ahead of the monthly top near 1.4175. On the downside, a weekly support line near 1.4045 can stop the bears before offering them 1.4000 mark.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4082
|Today Daily Change
|-28 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20%
|Today daily open
|1.411
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4059
|Daily SMA50
|1.4073
|Daily SMA100
|1.3633
|Daily SMA200
|1.3429
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4117
|Previous Daily Low
|1.4019
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4141
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3901
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4299
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.385
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.408
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4056
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4047
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3983
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3948
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4145
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4181
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4244
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY remains positive above 107.00 after Japan GDP, Fed’s Powell
The yen pair seems to have ignored the upbeat Japanese readings amid a slightly better risk-tone sentiment. The reason could be traced from the Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s comments during the US TV interview called “60 minutes”.
AUD/USD: 0.64 has emerged as strong support
AUD/USD has breached key ascending trendline support but holds above 0.64. That level has restricted losses for two straight trading days. On Friday, the pair breached the support of the trendline connecting April 21 and May 7 lows.
Gold: Refreshes multi-year high above $1,750 on Powell’s comments
Gold prices remain on the bids near the highest since late-2012. The bullion refreshes the highest levels marked since November 2012. US-China tussle, coronavirus outbreak add to the bullion’s safe-haven demand.
WTI pierces $30, rallying on demand hopes
The price of a barrel of oil is higher in the open this week. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) reached its highest price since March as investor note strengthening fuel demand with easing travel restrictions.
Will PMIs show economies hit bottom? Are US-China tensions sising again?
March was when the markets froze up. Many, including myself, thought closing the markets was possible as has been done during other big shocks and without jeopardizing the reputation of exchanges or officials.