USD/CAD drops below 1.3600 as oil rebounds sharply, spotlight shifts to Employment data

- USD/CAD has slipped sharply below 1.3600 as the oil price has recovered sharply.
- Fed Powell cited that the central bank will be more data-dependent for further action.
- Headwinds of the US debt ceiling issue and banking jitters are weighing heavily on the USD Index.
The USD/CAD pair has slipped below the round-level support of 1.3600 after failing to sustain above the crucial resistance of 1.3620 in the Asian session. The Loonie asset has sensed pressure amid strength in the Canadian Dollar as oil prices have strongly rebounded after refreshing the annual low of $63.60.
Earlier, oil prices witnessed a bloodbath due to soaring fears of a global economic slowdown as major central banks are tightening their monetary policy further to arrest sticky inflation. The oil was heavily sold after the Fed hiked rates by 25 basis points (bps) but managed to recover some gains as US central bank opted for a neutral stance on interest rate guidance.
It is worth noting that Canada is the leading exporter of oil to the US and a rebound in oil prices will support the Canadian Dollar.
S&P500 futures have shown some recovery in the Asian session as investors are cheering the changed language on rate guidance. Fed chair Jerome Powell cited that the central bank will be more data-dependent for further action. The updated language from ‘some hikes would be appropriate’ is acting as music to the ears of investors.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is making efforts for defending the crucial support of 101.07 despite critical headwinds of the debt ceiling issue and banking jitters.
Going forward, the US labor market data (April) will remain in the spotlight. Considering the consensus, the US economy added 179K jobs vs. the prior addition of 236K. The jobless rate is seen unchanged at 3.5%.
On the Canadian Dollar front, investors are awaiting the release of the Canadian Employment data. The net change in Employment is seen at 20K higher than the former addition of 34.7K. The Unemployment Rate is expected to increase to 5.1%.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3586
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0029
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|1.3615
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3506
|Daily SMA50
|1.359
|Daily SMA100
|1.3528
|Daily SMA200
|1.344
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3639
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3582
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3668
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3523
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3668
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3301
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3604
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3617
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3585
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3555
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3528
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3642
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3669
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3699
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
